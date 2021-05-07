Singapore Confirms 25 New Covid-19 Cases On 7 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 25 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (7 May).

21 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs). Of these, 15 are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs).

There are also 4 cases locally, all of which are from the community.

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 61,311.

Pasir Panjang Terminal cluster grows to 5 cases

As more cases in the community surface, infection clusters are also growing, with the Pasir Panjang Terminal one being the latest to report a new case.

According to MOH’s update on 6 May, 1 of the 2 community cases that day was a household contact of Case 62824, a trailer truck driver who became the 4th case in the Pasir Panjang Terminal cluster.

Case 62877 is a 22-year-old full-time National Serviceman with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

He was already under quarantine from 4 May, and was isolated in Sembawang Camp.

Despite being asymptomatic, his Covid-19 swab test came back positive on 6 May, and he was conveyed to Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

The Pasir Panjang Terminal now has 5 Covid-19 cases in total, comprising 2 from the community and 3 from workers’ dorms.

SHN to increase from 14 to 21 days

In light of the increase in cases, MOH is taking extra precautionary measures, including increasing the SHN period.

From 11.59pm tonight (7 May), travellers entering Singapore from most countries will have to serve 21 instead of 14 days of SHN.

Only those from the following places will be exempt from the requirement:

Australia

Brunei Darussalam

Mainland China

New Zealand

Taiwan

Hong Kong SAR

Macao SAR

Meanwhile locally, Singapore residents will have to limit our social gatherings to 5 people max per group from 8 – 30 May.

This is following the rise in community cases recently.

Hope local situation will improve soon

After having made such good progress so far, recent developments are certainly causing some concern among us.

However, we should take heart that the Singapore authorities and people of the country are doing our best to overcome this new hurdle.

Let’s commend the frontliners who have been tirelessly serving the nation, and repay their kindness by doing our own parts to help.

