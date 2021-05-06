New Pasir Panjang Terminal Cluster Involves 4 Covid-19 Cases

As Singapore experiences what seems to be a new wave of Covid-19 infections locally, the emergence of new infection clusters comes as no surprise.

On Wednesday (5 May), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced a new cluster at Pasir Panjang Terminal, Singapore’s 10th.

The surfacing of a 4th case has prompted testing on port workers there, to detect any hidden cases.

Community case on 5 May becomes 4th linked to the cluster

Singapore reported only 1 community Covid-19 case on 5 May, a 59-year-old trailer truck driver.

The GKE Express Logistics Pte Ltd employee worked at Brani and Pasir Panjang Terminals, and was last at work on 1 May.

He didn’t report for work the next day, after developing a fever and sore throat.

Instead, he visited a GP clinic and took a swab test, with his result only returning positive on 4 May. An ambulance promptly conveyed him to Alexandra Hospital.

His serology test result is still pending, to determine whether his is a case of reinfection.

The 59-year-old is now the 4th case linked to Pasir Panjang Terminal, after 3 others had been reported earlier:

61822 – Dorm case. 23-year-old lashing specialist, tested positive on 10 Apr.

62691 – Dorm case. 35-year-old stevedore, tested positive on 28 Apr.

62684 – Dorm case. 23-year-old stevedore, tested positive on 30 Apr.

Cluster prompts testing of workers at Pasir Panjang Terminal

In light of the rising number of cases at Pasir Panjang Terminal, MOH disclosed that they’ll be carrying out tests on PSA Singapore port workers there.

This comes after investigations led them to conclude that transmission could have occurred at the Terminal.

Hope local transmissions will dwindle

After enjoying looser restrictions for several months, the uptick of local cases has certainly placed a dampener on our promising progress thus far.

With 10 open Covid-19 clusters now, it’s understandable that authorities are returning to stricter measures for the population’s safety.

And although it unfortunately coincides with the upcoming Hari Raya festivities, let’s be thankful that measures aren’t as tight as the same period last year.

So spend time with your loved ones responsibly, and follow the guidelines MOH has set out.

