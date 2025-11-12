Influencer in China spends S$730K to get 8-pack abs using hyaluronic acid injections

Influencer spends S$730,000 to get 8-pack abs using injections

An influencer in China has gone viral after claiming he spent 4 million yuan (S$730,000) to get eight-pack abs and defined muscles in other areas using hyaluronic acid injections.

In particular, the amount went into getting 40 doses of the acid injected into his shoulders, collarbones, chest and abdomen.

Andy Hao Tienan, who creates beauty and fashion content on social media, also says he is the first to do such a thing in China.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Mr Hao’s social media profile states that 20% of his body contains hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance that lubricates joints and other connective tissues.

In cosmetic surgery, it is common for hyaluronic acid to be used as facial fillers to enhance volume and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

For Mr Hao, however, he plans to get 10,000 doses of the acid injected into his body, and is currently at 40% of his goal.

Influencer says he cannot achieve desired physique through exercise

The influencer explained that he resorted to cosmetic enhancements as he was unable to achieve his desired muscular physique through exercise.

“I totally agree that muscles do not grow on cowards,” he said.

“But you have to understand, I have had so many injections. I am no coward any more. Could you dare to do the same?”

Mr Hao proclaimed that if his abs stayed for three years, he will apply for the Guiness World Record of the longest-lasting artificial abs made of hyaluronic acid.

He also promised to “do a live-stream cracking walnuts on my abs for everyone to see”.

In late October, nearly five months after the procedure, Mr Hao expressed that he remains satisfied with the results, saying:

It actually looks more natural and better over time. Even the lines between the abs are still distinct, and they have not merged into a single lump.

Experts warn against using hyaluronic acid for muscle enhancement

However, Li Jialun, an attending doctor in the Department of Plastic Surgery at the Union Hospital in Wuhan raised concerns over the risks of Mr Hao’s procedure.