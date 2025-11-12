Influencer in China spends S$730K to get 8-pack abs using hyaluronic acid injections

He has paid RMB 4 million (S$730,000) to get 40 doses of hyaluronic acid and plans to get a total of 10,000 injections.

An influencer in China has gone viral after claiming he spent 4 million yuan (S$730,000) to get eight-pack abs and defined muscles in other areas using hyaluronic acid injections.

In particular, the amount went into getting 40 doses of the acid injected into his shoulders, collarbones, chest and abdomen.

Source: HK01

Andy Hao Tienan, who creates beauty and fashion content on social media, also says he is the first to do such a thing in China.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Mr Hao’s social media profile states that 20% of his body contains hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance that lubricates joints and other connective tissues.

In cosmetic surgery, it is common for hyaluronic acid to be used as facial fillers to enhance volume and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

For Mr Hao, however, he plans to get 10,000 doses of the acid injected into his body, and is currently at 40% of his goal.

Influencer says he cannot achieve desired physique through exercise

The influencer explained that he resorted to cosmetic enhancements as he was unable to achieve his desired muscular physique through exercise.

Source: HK01

“I totally agree that muscles do not grow on cowards,” he said.

“But you have to understand, I have had so many injections. I am no coward any more. Could you dare to do the same?”

Mr Hao proclaimed that if his abs stayed for three years, he will apply for the Guiness World Record of the longest-lasting artificial abs made of hyaluronic acid.

He also promised to “do a live-stream cracking walnuts on my abs for everyone to see”.

Source: HK01

In late October, nearly five months after the procedure, Mr Hao expressed that he remains satisfied with the results, saying:

It actually looks more natural and better over time. Even the lines between the abs are still distinct, and they have not merged into a single lump.

Experts warn against using hyaluronic acid for muscle enhancement

However, Li Jialun, an attending doctor in the Department of Plastic Surgery at the Union Hospital in Wuhan raised concerns over the risks of Mr Hao’s procedure.

“Injecting 40 doses of hyaluronic acid could very likely crush the skin, potentially causing necrosis of blood vessels,” he said.

Dr Li further explained that the artificial muscles may only appear realistic when they are stationary.

However, they will definitely distort when Mr Hao moves.

Source: HK01

HK01 also reported that doctors believe hyaluronic acid is more suitable for small-area filling, and using this substance in a large-area may cause deformation.

Furthermore, as a full-body muscle sculpting session requires hundreds of syringes of the substance, the procedure may be more expensive than achieving the desired physique through natural fitness methods.

Featured image adapted from HK01.

