‘Don’t even think about age’: 80-year-old man & 42-year-old wife in M’sia welcome first child

80-year-old man & 42-year-old wife in Malaysia welcome first child

For some, conceiving a child becomes a growing concern as they age. However, a heartwarming story offers hope: an 80-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife from Malaysia recently went viral on TikTok for welcoming their first child.

Mdm Zaleha Zainul Abidin shared that she and her husband, Yob Ahmad, a retired Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) employee, welcomed their baby girl, Nur, on 31 May.

The couple has been married for 10 years.

Wife was shocked to find she was pregnant

Mr Yob did not think too much about children as he was aware of his old age, he told Harian M1etro. He also already had four children from a previous marriage.

Meanwhile, Mdm Zaleha, thinking she had already gone through menopause, was shocked to find out she was three months pregnant.

“This is what we call a blessing, I am very grateful. Even my older children from my previous marriage were excited, as they hadn’t had a new sibling in a long time,” Mdm Zaleha told Harian Metro. She has three children aged 12, 14, and 16 from a previous marriage.

Mdm Zaleha also shared that she had gotten pregnant five years ago but unfortunately had a miscarriage.

“In other words…you can’t get pregnant again until you don’t even think about age,” she explained.

80-year-old man takes herbs to stay healthy

When asked about his health secret, Mr Yob that he rarely exercises but takes herbs.

He also added that he does not eat or sleep much but likes to spend time in meditation, he told Harian Metro.

MS News has reached out to Mdm Zaleha for comments.

