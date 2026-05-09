Former actor Huang Yiliang seen shouting at Circuit Road hawker who demands apology for insults

Huang Yiliang caught in heated hawker centre quarrel, chicken rice seller demands apology

Former local actor Huang Yiliang was seen arguing with a neighbouring chicken rice seller near his stall in Circuit Road Hawker Centre, according to a Reddit post shared on Wednesday (6 May).

The post included a short video showing the two hawkers shouting at each other in Hokkien.

“Hokkien expletives exchanged between both hawkers,” the post read. “I’m not sure who started the provocation.”

Chicken rice hawker says she was insulted, installs CCTV camera

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the incident took place in April — a few months after the 64-year-old former actor opened a zi char stall named ‘Old Fisherman’ at the hawker centre.

The chicken rice hawker, who declined to be named, told the paper that Huang allegedly stormed towards her stall while a customer was ordering food and began scolding her loudly.

“We were all shocked. I was so startled that my chest hurt, and I quickly called my son over,” she said.

She also claimed that Huang insulted her over male friends who occasionally sat near her stall, calling her derogatory names.

He purportedly called the chicken rice seller “chicken”, a slur for “prostitute”.

The hawker told SMDN she was upset as she is a married woman, and called on Huang to apologise publicly.

The hawker, who reportedly has been operating there for 13 years, also said she installed a CCTV camera at her stall the following day in case similar disputes happen again.

“Even if it’s extremely hot, I’ll stay inside the stall and avoid any direct contact with the other party,” she said.

According to SMDN, the hawker asked Huang to apologise when he walked past her stall, though he allegedly ignored her and left with a friend.

Huang Yiliang says public only saw ‘short clip’

Huang said he did not wish to discuss the matter in detail, SMDN reported.

He reportedly described both himself and the chicken rice hawker as “straightforward” people and said there was no major conflict between them.

When asked if he had used offensive language, he reportedly denied.

“The online video is only this short. It didn’t capture the cause and sequence of events before that,” he added.

“People can speculate however they want.”

According to SMDN, other hawkers reportedly said they were unaware of the full dispute, but described Huang as usually friendly and polite.

A netizen who claimed to be a Macpherson resident familiar with the chicken rice seller also vouched for her character.

“She’s a nice person. No argument at all,” they said.

Also read: Former actor Huang Yiliang charged after accident with cyclist results in grievous hurt