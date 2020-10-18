Admiralty House Transforms Into Canberra House Library By End 2022

There are many buildings in Singapore which have stood the test of time, while preserving the history and culture behind it. The well-known Admiralty House located at Sembawang is one of them.

Built in 1939, it was officiated as a national monument in 2002 and a private school currently operates there.

However, it will soon be giving way to the Canberra House Library, which will focus on nature and gardening, and will be opened by the end of 2022. Mr Ong Ye Kung unveiled the plans in a Facebook post yesterday (17 Oct).

A café and reading areas will also be available at the library, along with lawns for community activities.

Announced by Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung on Saturday (17 Oct) in a Facebook video, he gave a glimpse into the exciting new project coming to the north.

A beautiful overhead shot of Admiralty House zooms into the white bricked and red roofed details, to give a closer look of the compounds.

Moving inside, an artist’s impression shows what the interiors of the library might look like.

With plants featuring both physically and in frames, the design certainly aligns with the video caption which says that the library will focus on nature, gardening, and flora and fauna.

Teens and adults will enjoy reading books for their age groups in such a serene setting, with natural wood tones and greenery all around.

Children will be able to cultivate the love for reading as well at the special Children’s Space where they can imagine themselves in a fantastical forest of sorts.

The library is surely shaping up to be an ideal spot for a quick weekend escape with the whole family.

Café, reading areas & lawns for community activities

Outside the library, a café and reading areas will allow patrons to enjoy their books while grabbing a bite and taking in some fresh air.

Those who can’t escape into the literary world for hours can join in community activities which will be happening at the lawn.

Otherwise, just whip your phones out for a pretty picture, as this could very well be the next Insta-worthy spot.

A new beautiful community space

A library is a great community space where residents can gather for some quiet time alone or with loved ones.

With such a beautiful space ready by 2022, Sembawang residents will have something to look forward to indeed.

Will you be visiting the Canberra House Library when it opens? Let us know in the comments.

