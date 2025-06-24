Man killed in 4-vehicle crash on Admiralty Road was single father raising 5-year-old daughter

Man killed in 4-vehicle crash on Admiralty Road was single father, cross-border worker

On 20 June, a horrific four-vehicle crash along Admiralty Road took the life of a Malaysian single father, after his motorcycle was allegedly run over by a garbage truck.

The man, identified as Mr Chen Yongkang (transliterated), had been commuting from Johor Bahru (JB) to Singapore daily at 4am, working tirelessly to provide for his five-year-old daughter.

Worked as electrician in Singapore for 11 years

According to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Chen, who had worked as an electrician in Singapore for 11 years, was a divorced single parent.

Mr Chen’s sister, Ms Chen Cailian (transliterated), told Shin Min that their family consists of eight siblings, with Mr Chen being the third child and eldest son.

She shared that he took on food delivery gigs in JB after work to make ends meet, especially during his divorce proceedings.

Deceased would leave for work at 4am daily

His younger brother, Mr Chen Yongshun (transliterated), said the two of them often rode across the Causeway together for work.

Mr Chen would reach Singapore at dawn, catch a quick nap, and then start his shift at 7am.

After finishing at 3pm, he would ride back to JB and begin food delivery work, usually only returning home around 7pm.

The extra income went towards raising his daughter and paying legal fees in his custody battle.

His sister, Ms Chen Cailian (transliterated), added that the girl’s mother had abandoned her at a young age, and Mr Chen made weekly trips to Batu Pahat just to be with his daughter.

Despite their grief, the family is determined to fight for custody and raise the girl together.

Motorcyclist reportedly run over by garbage truck

The accident happened shortly after Mr Chen had finished work. According to his colleague, they were both heading back to JB when the crash occurred.

Mr Chen was reportedly riding close to a garbage truck when his motorcycle hooked onto the vehicle, causing him to lose balance and fall.

Tragically, his head was run over by the truck, and he died on the spot.

Also read: Motorcyclist dies in 4-vehicle accident along Admiralty Road, reportedly run over by garbage truck

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.