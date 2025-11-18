NTU student wonders if airborne object is UFO, netizens clarify it is RSAF Aerostat

Glowing red object spotted in sky, turns out to be surveillance tool by RSAF

A mysterious red object floating in the sky sparked discussion among netizens after it was posted on Reddit.

While some users shared similar sightings, others quickly identified it as the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) Aerostat.

The sighting first surfaced on Thursday (13 Nov) when a Reddit user believed to be a student posted photos of the mysterious object on the r/NTU subreddit, believed to be taken from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) campus.

The images showed the underside of a large grey craft with a bulbous, spherical bottom, a needle-like tip, and wing-like flaps.

Most strikingly, it emitted a bright red glow from both its front and rear.

“What is this?” The original poster (OP) asked netizens.

They wondered aloud whether it was a UFO or perhaps a “weather detection” device.

Object is not an uncommon sight

Many Redditors chimed in with their own sightings, noting that the object “comes and goes” and is not as rare as it seems.

Others joked that the glowing object might be a surveillance tool deployed to catch the man recently filmed walking naked on the NTU campus.

One user also quipped that it resembled the Death Star from ‘Star Wars’.

But the majority quickly identified the object: it was the RSAF’s Aerostat, a giant helium balloon equipped with powerful radar for real-time surveillance.

RSAF’s Aerostat keeps watch over Singapore round-the-clock

According to the RSAF, the Aerostat is a tethered balloon system designed to provide continuous, low-level surveillance.

It carries radar capable of detecting aerial and maritime threats up to 200km away, complementing the Singapore Armed Forces’ broader network of sensors.

The system operates round-the-clock and is positioned at a height of 600m to circumvent line-of-sight obstruction across Singapore.

Other airborne assets by the RSAF include its Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and its G550 AEW, an airborne early warning and control aircraft.

Featured image adapted from u/Delicious_Plan9939 on Reddit.