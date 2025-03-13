‘We’ll have to pass it on’: Aljunied MPs express sadness about losing 3 polling districts to Tampines GRC in upcoming GE

Aljunied MPs express sadness about losing 3 polling districts to Tampines GRC in upcoming GE

Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Members of Parliament (MPs) Sylvia Lim and Gerald Giam have expressed sadness over the redrawing of electoral boundaries, which will see three polling districts shifted to neighbouring Tampines GRC.

This change is part of a broader revision of the electoral map ahead of the upcoming General Election (GE). The three districts carved out are under Mr Giam’s care as they are now part of the Bedok Reservoir-Punggol division.

MPs say hard work will now be ‘passed on’

Speaking on the matter, Workers’ Party (WP) chairwoman Sylvia Lim shared that the town council had been actively addressing key issues in the area, including a rat infestation in a Build-to-Order (BTO) estate and problems with food waste disposal, reports The Straits Times (ST).

“It’s a pity that now they will no longer be under our charge and whatever work we have done, we’ll have to pass it on,” Ms Lim said.

Several residents from the affected districts have reached out to Mr Giam to express their sadness about being moved to another constituency.

Reassuring them, he stated that he would continue to serve them until the end of his term.

He also expressed hope that “whoever takes over will have a good slate to inherit a well-maintained estate”.

Notably, he pointed out the rare occurrence of redrawing an opposition-held ward.

“In politics, especially in Singapore, we always have to expect that the areas we’re working on may be carved out,” he said, adding that WP would do its best no matter what challenges arise.

When asked whether he would contest in Aljunied GRC again in the upcoming GE, Mr Giam said that the decision rests with his party.

Aljunied GRC sees minor adjustments amid larger boundary changes

According to the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report, 22 out of 31 constituencies will undergo boundary adjustments.

However, the changes to Aljunied GRC are relatively minor.

Aljunied is one of three electoral divisions where modifications were made to align boundaries with key geographical features, alongside Chua Chu Kang and Holland-Bukit Timah GRCs.

With 3,834 voters moved to Tampines GRC, Aljunied GRC’s voter base will shrink to 144,032, down from 147,866. It will remain a five-member constituency.

While five opposition parties have staked their claims in various constituencies since the EBRC report was released, WP has not announced the areas they intend to contest.

