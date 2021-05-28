Individuals With Only 1 Of 3 Signs Of Allergies Can Get The Covid-19 Vaccine

As the Government is stepping up efforts to ensure more people are getting the Covid-19 vaccine, some like those with allergies may still have reservations.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung took to Facebook recently to answer commonly asked questions the public has about Covid-19 variants and vaccinations.

Source

He added that while a guideline is in place for people with mild allergies to get vaccinated safely, those who possess severe, life-threatening ones will have to wait for an alternative.

No proof B.1.617 variant has more severe effects on children

In a Facebook post on Thursday (27 May), Mr Ong answered some queries regarding virus variants and Covid-19 vaccination.

Pertaining to the B.1.617 variant, he debunked rumours that it attacks children more than adults.

However, he did mention that the new strain seems more transmissible, affecting people of all ages.

Generally, he noted that children with Covid-19 have had mild symptoms thus far.

Pfizer-BioNTech works well for young children

Since the authorities are rolling out vaccines to school-going children, some parents may understandably have concerns about safety.

In particular, Mr Ong addressed queries regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which some claim to be unsuitable for children.

Source

Acknowledging that opinion, Mr Ong explained that the Ministry of Health (MOH) needs to go by the scientific evidence from rigorous clinical trials.

He also stressed that Pfizer-BioNTech has done their own trials which have proved that the vaccine works just as well for children between 12-15 years old.

Though the risks may seem to outweigh the benefits, Mr Ong emphasised the importance of stopping transmissions to older family members at home.

Guidelines in place for individuals with allergies to get vaccines

Lastly, Mr Ong touched on the topic of vaccination for individuals with allergies.

Aware that some may be unsure of whether the vaccine is safe for them, he provided a guideline of sorts that these people can follow.

Individuals with only 1 of 3 signs of allergies (mouth/lip swelling, shortness of breath or giddiness) can take the vaccine, as the allergy is likely not life-threatening. They may re-register and head to the Vaccination Centres.

Those with a history of past vaccine allergies will have to undergo assessments at a Vaccination Centre. If necessary, they may go for follow-up tests at a hospital.

Mr Ong assured that MOH will review vaccination guidelines regularly, to allow more groups of people to receive their jabs safely.

He also attached an infographic that lists down the different medical conditions and their compatibility with the vaccine.

Source

Everyone has a role in the fight against Covid-19

With the evolving Covid-19 situation in Singapore weighing on our minds, it’s helpful that ministers have taken time to address public queries and concerns.

Hopefully, with greater clarity, the public will be able to make more informed decisions and know what’s best for them.

Now that we know better, we can take whatever action necessary to protect ourselves and our loved ones against Covid-19.

Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook.