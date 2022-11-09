Aloysius Pang’s Final Film Gets S’pore Release Date, Catch It In Theatres From 1 Dec

Late Actor Aloysius Pang’s Last Film The Antique Shop Opens In S’pore Theatres On 1 Dec

Horror flick The Antique Shop, which came out in Thailand in June, finally has a Singapore release date.

The Thai-Singapore production is the final onscreen project of local actor Aloysius Pang, who passed away in 2019 after sustaining injuries during a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) exercise in New Zealand.

Fans of the star can catch his last performance when the movie opens in local theatres on 1 Dec.

The Antique Shop split into 3 parts after Aloysius Pang’s death

Last Friday (4 Nov), Shaw Theatres announced that The Antique Shop, Aloysius’ final film, will be released in cinemas here on 1 Dec.

According to 8 DAYS, the film consists of three parts and stars actors from Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, and Indonesia.

Aloysius was only able to complete some scenes before his untimely passing at age 28.

As a result, the original plot had to be split into three parts to retain his role while keeping it complete, Aloysius’ mentor and boss Dasmond Koh told Shin Min Daily News.

According to Shin Min Daily News and 8 DAYS, Aloysius appears in the second story, called Half Second, as a Singaporean tourist who wakes up to find himself locked in a jail cell.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, there is a dark and terrifying being in there with him. Shudders.

While Aloysius’ part is only around 12 to 15 minutes long, Mr Koh said that the late actor put on a great performance.

Film opening in Dec to avoid CNY period

Explaining why the film will be coming out in December instead of next January, which would’ve been around the fourth anniversary of Aloysius’ death, Mr Koh said that he wanted to avoid the Chinese New Year period.

“Chinese New Year falls in January next year, so I didn’t want to cause any sadness at that time,” he said.

In addition, by coming out in early December, the film will be able to avoid clashing with bigger blockbusters.

Besides Aloysius, The Antique Shop also stars local actors Xu Bin and Damien Teo, South Korean singer-actor Bae Jin-young, Thai actor Phiravich “Mean” Attachitsataporn, and Indonesia’s Rio Dewanto.

Featured image adapted from @aloypang on Instagram and @shawtheatres on Instagram.

