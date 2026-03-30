American traveller claims to be stranded in Thailand due to war-related air costs, tags Scoot on social media for help

American traveller who was stranded in Thailand constantly tagged Scoot for help

An American traveller, who claimed to have been stuck inside an airport terminal in Thailand for 10 days due to higher air fare, constantly tagged Scoot to help him out.

According to Thailand’s Channel 3 News, he claimed that the war in Iran drove up the air ticket prices, leaving him stranded.

Likens his situation to a movie

Thai immigration said the American national had arrived in Thailand from Singapore on 15 March. However, he was denied entry into the country.

The traveller then made a series of Instagram posts documenting his days while living at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Every single one of his posts tagged Scoot, asking for help.

“Maybe @flyscoot responded now maybe they will do the right thing and help me get home this time…[sic],” he wrote.

He also offered to trade art for money to continue his trip through Southeast Asia. In the post, he once again mentioned Scoot “doing the right thing”.

“I’m an art curator who supports artist world wide . Focusing on my work is making me money to get out of here in case @flyscoot doesn’t do the right thing and keeping me busy [sic],” the post said.

On “day 10”, the man watched “The Terminal”, a movie where the character gets trapped in an airport terminal for years due to war. He claimed he had good news, but it was “no thanks to @flyscoot”.

Man finally leaves Thailand

In his next post, he could be seen with a boarding pass leaving Thailand for Guam. He thanked a few individuals who supported him and urged followers to not use Scoot.

He also promised to make a post detailing all the ways they “dropped the ball”.

Meanwhile, authorities contradicted his claims. Thai authorities said Scoot had provided the man care according to the regulations.

In one of his previous posts, the man also claimed to have been stuck in “immigration jail” in the Philippines.

“I didn’t have my onward ticket,” he said in the post. He further clarified the situation when one of his commenters asked.

“Long story short I nor the airline made sure I had all the requirements for my trip before I went [sic],” he wrote.

He partially blamed the airline for not being thorough enough in their checks to ensure that he had sufficiently prepared his paperwork.

Traveller explains what actually happened

In response to MS News queries, the man clarified the situation.

He had flown with Scoot via Singapore to the Philippines, where paperwork issues led to his deportation, leaving him stranded in Thailand.

Problems began when he realised that Scoot would be sending him through Thailand.

“I knew it was gonna happen [sic],” he told MS News. “Scoot took me back to Thailand against my advisement.”

He said Scoot should have allowed him to transit through Singapore, where he didn’t need a visa, instead of flying him to Thailand, where he ended up stranded.

He said he was denied entry into Thailand for overstaying previous visits, adding that despite having the necessary paperwork, authorities rejected him for exceeding consecutive 60-day stays.