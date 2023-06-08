17-Year-Old Blind Singer From Indonesia Gets Golden Buzzer From Simon Cowell On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Putri Ariani, 17, Gets Golden Buzzer On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Simon Cowell, one of the longtime judges of hit talent competition show ‘America’s Got Talent’, has always been a tough nut to crack. His blunt feedback to the performers he encounters has earned him notoriety in the music business unlike any other.

However, in a recent episode of AGT, one visually impaired singer from Indonesia seems to have melted Cowell’s tough front.

Her inspiring story and performance were so impactful that Cowell awarded her the coveted AGT Golden Buzzer.

This sends her directly through to the live shows later in the season without further auditions.

17-year-old blind Indonesian singer auditions for ‘America’s Got Talent’

In the ‘America’s Got Talent’ episode on Tuesday (6 June), the show introduced Purtri Ariani, a 17-year-old blind singer from Indonesia.

Despite her disability, she said before her audition that she did not want it to define her as a musician.

She stepped on stage, assisted by her father or a family member. AGT judge Sofia Vergara then got Putri to introduce herself and share her dreams.

The high schooler said she dreams of becoming a famous singer like Whitney Houston and winning a Grammy award. She is aiming to get into college at The Julliard School, a prestigious performing arts institution in New York.

Following the introductions, Putri sat down at the piano while Cowell, silent this whole time, chirped, “She’s so sweet!”

Putri then proceeded to deliver a heartfelt performance of an original composition.

Her angelic, strong, goosebumps-inducing vocals moved the judges and audience to their feet, breaking into thunderous applause.

Simon Cowell asks Putri Ariani to perform second song

The touching performance prompted Cowell to rush onstage and introduce himself to Putri at the piano, bewildering the other judges.

“Her voice is amazing,” Cowell told Putri’s father. The judge asked if Putri had a second song she could play as he liked her voice “so much”.

This clearly touched the 17-year-old as she said, ” This song is special for you, Simon!”

Putri then confidently delivered a second performance — another soulful ballad with belts that drew more cheers from the crowd.

Moved, the judges stood up again while Simon exclaimed, “My God!”

Both Vergara and fellow judge Howie Mandel called Putri an angel. Judge Heidi Klum added that she was impressed by how Putri switched from her chest to her head voice to deliver her performance.

Simon Cowell presses the Golden Buzzer

At this point, Cowell highlighted that the judges likely feel the same. “You’re 17. You write songs. You’ve got an amazing distinctive voice. I mean really, really good.”

“You have a glow about you,” he said.

Noting that he did not know if this audition would make a difference in her Julliard applications, Cowell stood up and slammed the golden buzzer.

“You are, I think, one of the best singers we’ve had on the show.”

Putri started jumping for joy as the confetti fell, and her parents rushed out to embrace her.

In one final touching gesture, Cowell scooped up some of the confetti and put it into Putri’s hands, saying, “Here is the gold.”

At such a tender age, Putri is already such an inspirational figure. We wish her all the best as she pursues her dreams.

Featured image adapted from America’s Got Talent on YouTube.