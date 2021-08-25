46-Year-Old Woman Passes Away In Ang Mo Kio Bus Accident

The hours before dawn are typically peaceful and quiet. But for some residents in Ang Mo Kio, a bus accident broke that tranquility on Wednesday (25 Aug) morning.

A 46-year-old woman passed away at the scene after being trapped under a bus.

Source

Police have arrested a 56-year-old driver for careless driving.

Ang Mo Kio bus accident occurred at around 6.45am

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the accident took place along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at around 6.45am this morning (25 Aug).

Source

In order to rescue the lady, SCDF officers had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to extricate the body.

However, her injuries proved too severe and a paramedic pronounced the 46-year-old dead at the scene.

Pictures shared by CNA suggest that the accident happened near a pedestrian crossing.

A 56-year-old bus driver has been arrested for careless driving causing death.

In response to CNA queries, SBS Transit apologised for the accident and offered their condolences to the deceased lady’s family.

Condolences to the bereaved family

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased. May she rest in peace.

Regardless of the time of the day, motorists ought to drive in a safe manner that does not endanger other road users.

We hope the authorities will carry out a thorough investigation of the case and dish out the necessary punishment.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.