‘I hope you’ll be my sister again in our next life’: Liu Lingling mourns veteran getai singer Angie Lau’s death at funeral

Liu Lingling & other artistes mourn veteran getai singer Angie Lau at memorial

Getai singer Liu Lingling gave a deeply emotional tribute to her late sister, veteran getai personality Angie Lau, during a memorial service on 13 Feb.

Lau had died at the age of 58 on 9 Feb, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

The news of her death was announced through her obituary posted on Facebook the same day.

After a five-day wake in Tampines, a memorial service was held on 14 Feb at 9.45am, with friends, family, and loved ones coming together to honour her.

Artistes such as Marcus Chin, Lin Ruping, Hao Hao, and Wang Weiliang were present to bid her farewell.

‘I hope you will be my sister in the next life’

In a bid to send her sister off with positivity, Liu led the attendees in a heartfelt song for Lau’s final journey, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The chosen song, Han Bao Yi’s 往事只能回味 (The Past Can Only Be Remembered), saw Liu changing part of the lyrics to: “You will always be my good sister, and I hope you’ll be my sister in the next life.”

The emotional moment left many in attendance in tears.

Alongside the heartfelt tribute, Chin performed 一朵小花 (A Stalk Of Flower), while other getai singers including Lin, Hao Hao, Sharon Guan, and Jackson Teo also sang to say their goodbyes.

After the memorial, Lau was brought to the Mandai Crematorium for cremation.

He watched Lau grow up

In an interview with the media, Chin reflected on his close friendship with Lau, whom he had known for almost 50 years.

He shared how Lau was known as “Little Apple” when they were younger, and how her father’s strictness shaped her early career.

Chin fondly recalled the times when Lau and Liu’s father would bring them to the beach to practice their singing. He who would even bring a cane to keep them disciplined, added the 70-year-old.

The last time Chin spoke with Lau was just before Chinese New Year.

“Her voice was still okay at that time, but her cancer had spread throughout her body,” he said, adding that she was mentally prepared that the situation could take a turn for the worse at any time.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Lau was first diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and lymphoma in 2014.

A relapse in 2023 led to a diagnosis of stage 4 cancer, which spread to her bones, lungs, and brain.

She was also later diagnosed with brain cancer with multiple small tumours, which were removed with surgery.

On 9 Feb, when news of Lau’s death broke, Liu expressed gratitude for the support she had received and shared with the media that she had been busy caring for her sister, her mother, and her sister’s two teenage children in the past few weeks.

“I really don’t know what to say… Thank you all for your concern.”

In 2023, Chin helped raise funds for Lau’s medical treatment, successfully raising S$50,000 to support her fight against cancer.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.