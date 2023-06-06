‘Bling Empire’ Star Anna Shay Passes Away From Stroke At 62, Family Calls Her ‘Brightest Ray Of Sunshine’

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Anna Shay Of Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire’ Passes Away At 62

Anna Shay, star of Netflix hit reality TV show ‘Bling Empire’ has died. She was 62.

According to CNN, Shay passed away after suffering a stroke.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement that the streaming giant shared with the American news outlet.

Anna Shay died after suffering a stroke

In the statement, her family wrote, “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke.”

Shay taught them many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things, they said about the matriarch.

“Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Beloved matriarchal figure in Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire’

Shay first made a deep impression on viewers all over the world with the premiere of ‘Bling Empire’ in 2021. The series documents the lifestyles of a few wealthy and affluent Asians living in Los Angeles.

She stayed with the show for all three seasons.

During the course of the show, Shay quickly became a fan favourite. Her elusive, gentle, yet straightforward nature earned her a cult fanbase.

She was constantly giving life advice to her younger co-stars in the show. When they got themselves in superficial drama surrounding their riches, gossip, or romance, Shay’s doors were always open for them to seek counsel.

Most notably, the latest season of the reality show quoted her as saying, “There are more things in life than superficial bulls–t.”

Despite her maternal role in the show, she also displayed an adorable sense of fun.

She was always hosting extravagant parties in the show, and was never one to shy away from an adventure — even when it involved eating cupcakes from a random vending machine or riding a segway.

Survived by son & grandchildren

Prior to her untimely passing, Anna Shay had an estimated net worth of around US$600 million (S$809.87 million).

Per CNN, she was the daughter of Edward Shay, the founder of the global defence contractors Pacific Architects and Engineers. While her father was American, her mother, Ai Oizumi Shay was half-Japanese and half-Russian.

When she was young, she lived in Tokyo until she was 8. Subsequently, she moved to Los Angeles with her family.

Shay is survived by her son, Kenny Kemp, and some grandchildren, whose identities are not public.

Our sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Anna Shay. May she rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Rodin Eckenroth/Getty via People.