‘This is all Mama could give’: M’sian woman apologises for ‘only’ spending S$303K on daughter’s 11th birthday

Malaysian entrepreneur apologises for ‘only’ spending S$303K on daughter’s birthday

A Malaysian influencer sparked backlash online after apologising for “only” spending RM1 million (S$303,000) on her daughter’s recent birthday celebration.

Farhana Zahra, an entrepreneur in the beauty and dietary supplement industry, posted a video of the extravagant party on TikTok earlier this week, which has since racked up 1.9 million views.

“Forgive Mama, this is all Mama could give to her child. I only spent RM1 million on this birthday,” she wrote in the video.

11-year-old girl gifted luxury watch & car

The video opens with the family of five descending a grand staircase, all dressed in coordinated black outfits.

They then step onto a stage outside the house and sing “Happy Birthday” before unveiling the girl’s gifts in front of their guests: an Apple computer and a Rolex watch.

But those weren’t the 11-year-old’s most extravagant presents — she was also gifted a seven-seater Toyota Vellfire, a high-end MPV known for its spaciousness and comfort.

In the video, Ms Farhana shared that she tries to fulfil her daughter’s wishes almost every day and was unsure what else to give her for her birthday.

She hoped that this “little gift” would bring her joy.

The birthday girl wasn’t the only one receiving a luxury gift that evening — Ms Farhana also surprised her daughter’s former driver with a Mercedes-Benz.

Lavish birthday party draws criticism

Ms Farhana’s use of the word “only” to describe her extravagant spending on the party sparked outrage among social media users.

Many criticised her for flaunting her wealth and being tone-deaf, saying most people don’t even have that amount for basic necessities.

Some also accused the mother of throwing the lavish party more for herself than her daughter, noting the lack of child-friendly activities at the event.

Others pointed out the impracticality of the gifts, especially the luxury car, given that the 11-year-old is still too young to drive.

There were also concerns that showering a child with such extravagant gifts could lead to entitlement and unrealistic expectations later in life.

That said, not all reactions were negative.

Some users defended Ms Farhana, with one commenting that any mother would give their child the world if they had the means to do so.

