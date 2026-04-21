‘Focus on products, not profits’: Netizens share hopes for Apple’s next chapter under John Ternus

Apple’s CEO transition sparks calls for stronger innovation, better AI, and improved software

Following Apple’s announcement on Monday (20 April) that Tim Cook will step down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), online reactions have shifted quickly to what users want to see from incoming chief John Ternus.

As of 1 September 2026, Mr Cook will continue to support the company in select areas as Executive Chairman, including engagement with policymakers around the world.

Tim Cook to step down as CEO

Apple said that the long-term succession plan had been approved unanimously by its board of directors.

Mr Cook will remain CEO through the summer to ensure a smooth transition before taking on his new role.

In a statement, he described leading Apple as “the greatest privilege” of his life, and expressed strong confidence in his successor, calling him a visionary leader with deep engineering expertise.

At the moment, 50-year-old John Ternus is the company’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

“John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honour,” he added.

Mr Ternus, who has spent nearly 25 years at Apple, said he was “profoundly grateful” for the opportunity and pledged to carry forward the company’s mission and values.

“I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.”

Netizens call for stronger innovation, better software, and clearer direction

Online reactions reflected a mix of appreciation for Mr Cook’s leadership and cautious optimism about what lies ahead, with many users outlining key areas they hope Apple will improve under Mr Ternus.

In an Apple subreddit page, some netizens agree with the choice of replacement, feeling that Mr Ternus is a good successor to follow the steps of former Co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs.

One netizen acknowledged Mr Ternus’ accomplishments so far in the company.

And while they gave credit to the outgoing CEO for his business smarts, the Redditor noted that Apple needs more innovation in the future, which Mr Ternus may be more poised to oversee.

Others hoped that the new CEO would bring focus to the products, rather than on numbers and profits, and that he can handle the pressures and rise to the challenges of leadership.

Meanwhile, another Apple user expressed hopes for improvements in the company’s software, noting that there have been increasing issues in recent updates.

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Featured image adapted from Apple and Apple Singapore.