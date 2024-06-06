S’pore craft beer maker Archipelago Brewery to close in end-June

Archipelago Brewery to cease operations in end-June

Singapore’s Archipelago Brewery will reportedly cease operations at the end of June, marking the end of almost two decades in the local craft beer scene since beginning in 2006.

The brewery itself also boasts over 90 years of history as the country’s second oldest commercial brewery, which opened in 1933.

Archipelago Brewery’s parent company, Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (APBS), cited the evolving market landscape and high operational costs as the main reasons behind the closure.

As a result, the company has laid off four of its employees and is providing the necessary support based on prevailing guidelines.

News of the closure first broke earlier this year in March. At the time, Asia Brewers Network (ABN) reported that Archipelago Brewery would cease operations after 30 June.

According to a statement that ABN sighted, APBS — a subsidiary of Heineken — said the closure was due to “evolving craft beer market realities and high operational costs”.

It added that its new strategy is to “streamline [its] portfolio, maximise value, and re-invest in growing [its] core business”.

A separate report by Channel NewsAsia (CNA) on Thursday (6 June) corroborated the statement with an APBS spokesperson.

“While we are proud, and remain grateful of the Archipelago brand journey, unfortunately declining craft beer market realities and high operational costs puts it in an untenable situation,” the spokesperson added, addressing the company’s decision to exit the craft brewing business.

4 employees laid off as a result of closure

The spokesperson also shared with CNA that the company has laid off four of its employees due to the closure of Archipelago Brewery.

They extended the company’s gratitude for the contributions of the four employees.

Additionally, it has provided all necessary support “as aligned with Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union and the tripartite guidelines on responsible retrenchment”.

The spokesperson continued: “On top of ensuring fair compensation in line with industry practice and above market practices as per the company and union’s collective agreement, APBS has also worked closely with National Trades Union Congress’ Employment and Employability Institute to extend placement support and career guidance to affected staff.”

MS News has reached out to Archipelago Brewery for additional comment.

