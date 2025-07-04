20 arrested for illegal activities in Geylang & Joo Chiat, hair salon found giving unlicensed massages

8 men & 12 women arrested during enforcement operations at Geylang & Joo Chiat

A series of police enforcement operations in Geylang and Joo Chiat on 20 June and 27 June have led to the arrest of 20 individuals — eight men and 12 women aged from 24 to 55.

They were involved in various illegal activities, including offering unlicensed massage services, working without a valid work pass and drug-related offences.

Unlicensed massage services offered at Geylang hair salons

In a news release on Wednesday (2 July), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it raided three hair salons in Geylang.

One of them was found providing massage services without a valid licence. At the other two, massage services were being provided beyond the stipulated operating hours.

In one outlet, four men were found lying on massage beds, receiving services from women, reported The Straits Times (ST).

While the men were allowed to leave, ST reported that some lingered, hoping to get refunds.

At least 7 women working at these ‘hair salons’

Investigations revealed that these shops were set up as typical hair salons in front, but had massage stations tucked away at the back, separated by thin dividers.

At the establishment that ST visited, the police discovered:

four massage beds

six hair-washing beds

two foot-massage recliners

At least seven women were working there at the time.

All three outlets are being investigated under Section 5(1) of the Massage Establishments Act 2017.

12 women arrested at nightclubs in Geylang & Joo Chiat

The police also raided nightclubs in Geylang and Joo Chiat, arresting 12 women aged between 32 and 50.

They were found to be working without a valid work pass under Section 5(2) of the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990.

10 of them, who were arrested at a nightclub in Geylang, said they were from China, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

One claimed she had obtained a long-term visit pass through marriage, while another claimed she was training to work in the F&B industry.

A third said she worked as a cleaner, though her work permit had yet to be approved.

One of the outlets in Geylang did not comply with fire safety provisions, including maintenance of fire extinguishers and hosereel, and obstructing emergency escape routes.

In Joo Chiat, two nightclubs had performing artistes mingling with patrons.

They are being investigated under Section 28(1)(c) of the Public Entertainment Act 1985.

7 arrested for drink-driving in Geylang & Joo Chiat

Additionally, the Traffic Police set up roadblocks to clamp down on drink driving.

This resulted in the arrest of seven motorists, aged between 24 and 55, for drink-driving under Section 67(1)(b) of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

One of them, a 26-year-old man, was driving a car without a valid driving licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

48-year-old man arrested for suspected drug-related offences

During one enforcement operation, a 48-year-old male motorcyclist was seen tossing a suspicious package into a condo by the roadside, Zaobao reported.

When the police apprehended him, they found in his possession:

E-vaporisers and related components

Duty-unpaid cigarettes

Several packets of white, crystal-like substances

He was immediately arrested for suspected drug-related offences, and the case has since been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, Singapore Customs, and the Health Sciences Authority.

Police will work to keep Geylang & Joo Chiat safe

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Justin Wong, the Commander of Bedok Police Division, said the police and law enforcement partners “will work to keep the Geylang and Joo Chiat areas safe and secure”.

The enforcement operations are part of SPF’s continuous efforts to clamp down on regulatory offences and illegal activities in these areas, it noted.

Commending his officers for their professionalism and teamwork, Commissioner Wong added that the multi-agency operations “show the police’s commitment to stamp out illegal activities”.

On top of those arrested, four men and two women aged between 33 and 69 are assisting with police investigations.

