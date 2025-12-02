201 men arrested for suspected same-sex activities after surprise raid at health centre in M’sia

Civil servants among 200 arrested for alleged same-sex acts in health centre providing ‘special’ services

A major crackdown in Kuala Lumpur has led to the arrest of 201 men, including 17 civil servants, at a health centre suspected of being used for same-sex activities.

According to BH Online, the operation took place around 8pm on Friday (28 Nov).

It involved officers from the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI).

Deputy Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Mohd Azani Omar confirmed that those detained were aged between 19 and 60, and also included 17 civil servants.

Among them were a surgeon, a deputy public prosecutor, an administrative and diplomatic officer, a teacher, and several enforcement agency officers.

Authorities had reportedly been keeping tabs on the two-storey centre for two weeks following public tip-offs.

Premises disguised as gym, sauna and spa

Mr Azani said the establishment operated as a gym, sauna, spa, swimming pool, and “rest lounge” for men.

However, it was allegedly also being used for “immoral” same-sex activities.

Investigations revealed the business had been running for eight months, offering customers RM10 (S$3.14) lifetime registration and RM35 (S$10.99) per entry.

The centre allegedly advertised on social media, drawing patrons who mingled and connected on-site.

Several foreigners were also part of the group detained, including individuals from South Korea, Indonesia, Germany, and China.

Police are currently investigating the case under Section 387B of the Penal Code, which covers offences related to unnatural sex acts.

80 Muslim men detained under Syariah law

In the same operation, 80 Muslim men were detained under Syariah law for alleged public indecency.

Mr Azani said the centre ran from 5pm till late, attracting men seeking a place to relax after work.

He added that the venue had become well-known within certain circles, with patrons describing its services as “special”.

All detainees were taken to the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters for further action.

