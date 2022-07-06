Man Assaults Security Officer At Tampines After Being Told To Mask Up, Investigations Ongoing

Man Attacks Security Officer In Tampines After Being Told To Don Mask On 4 Jul

Security officers play a key role in maintaining peace and order in our community. Sadly, in addition to the often thankless job they do, some have also found themselves on the receiving end of disrespect and even abuse.

Recently, a security officer was assaulted in Tampines after he told an unmasked man to put on his mask.

The authorities have since arrested the man for causing voluntary hurt. An investigation into the incident is now underway.

Man attacks security guard performing duty at Giant Hypermart Tampines

According to a Facebook post by Security Association Singapore (SAS), the incident occurred on Tuesday (5 Jul) at about 10.20pm.

At the time of the accident, security officer Sures Perumal was performing his duty at the main entrance of Giant Hypermart at Tampines Retail Park. He was tasked with ensuring that every person entering the building had their masks on.

When he spotted the man approaching the building without wearing a mask, he instructed him to put it on or purchase one from Guardian pharmacy at the entrance.

The man was reportedly unhappy to hear this and shouted vulgarities before entering the building.

However, the man returned after a while, rushing out of the building and pushing Mr Sures while shouting vulgarities. He also landed punches on the officer.

Despite getting assaulted, Mr Sures did not retaliate. A Giant Hypermart staff, as well as other members of the public, also intervened to stop the attack.

SAS added that Mr Sures suffered bruises and contusions as a result of the assault.

Investigation into assault ongoing

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the police confirmed that they’ve apprehended the 57-year-old man under the Mental Health Act.

He will be investigated for voluntarily causing hurt to a security officer.

SAS has since condemned the man’s behaviour as well, calling it an “unnecessarily senseless and violent act of abuse”.

Raj Joshua Thomas, who’s SAS president, emphasised the sentiment, adding that security officers are front-facing workers and as a result, deal with difficult situations. To that end, he stated:

We must have zero tolerance for any abuse of our officers.

He also thanked members of the public and the supermarket staff member for their assistance.

SAS affirmed that they will continue rendering assistance to Mr Sures and raise awareness of such incidents.

Security officer recovering well from assault

In a separate Facebook post, NTUC Deputy Secretary-General Desmond Tan similarly condemned the unfortunate incident.

“There is no place for any form of abuse against our frontline officers who are performing their duties to keep us safe,” Mr Tan stated.

He added that the Union of Security Employees (USE), of which Mr Sures is a member, visited to check on him along with SAS. Despite having sustained some facial injuries, Mr Sures is apparently recovering well.

Mr Tan ended his post by urging members of the public to respect security officers.

USE emphasised the same in a Facebook post. They added that this year, USE has already handled 18 cases of abuse.

“No one should be abused or assaulted at work. Please help us look out for our officers,” USE said.

Treat security officers with respect

In performing their duty, security officers often risk their own lives to protect our community. As with everyone, they too deserve to be treated with respect and dignity.

Thankfully, the authorities and members of the public were quick to react to the incident and provide assistance. The example they’ve set is a reminder for all of us to be socially responsible, especially when interacting with frontline workers.

Featured image adapted from Security Association Singapore on Facebook.