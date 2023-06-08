Elderly Auntie At Beauty World Sells Nostalgic Snacks, Get 3 Keropok Packets For S$5.50

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elderly Auntie At Beauty World Store Sells Nostalgic Snacks

In age where instant gratification gets boring quickly, some people may miss the experience of shopping at brick-and-mortar stores. Thankfully, they can still find such places in Singapore, such as a stall selling snacks in Beauty World.

Helmed by an elderly auntie, the store recently gained much attention on TikTok.

Selling a set of three keropok or cracker bundles for only S$5.50, the affordable prices are a big draw.

Wide array of nostalgic snacks available at Beauty World store

The TikTok video shows the OP standing outside a store with a signboard indicating ‘Lean Seng Lee Trading’.

At the front sits an elderly auntie on a stool, tending to her items for sale.

According to the OP, the store is located at basement 1 of Beauty World Centre.

Entering the shop, she showed how customers can find a wide variety of snacks and toys on display. Older viewers may recognise many of the snacks as nostalgic treats they used to enjoy as children.

From iced gem biscuits to different types of candy, the child in you will surely be staring wide-eyed at the snacks the store offers.

When the OP told the auntie that she will be recommending the shop to her family and friends, she said that the elderly lady appeared extremely grateful and flashed a smile.

Get 3 keropok bundles for S$5.50

For just S$5.50, customers can purchase three packs of keropok, like fish crackers and cassava chips.

Those who prefer something sweet can opt for Push Pops at just S$1.90 each.

Viewers took to the comments section to express their support, saying that they will definitely pay the auntie a visit.

Many also exclaimed how cheap the prices of the products are. If you’d like to drop by for a visit, you can find the store here:



Lean Seng Lee Trading Centre

Address: #B1-25 Beauty World Centre, 144 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 588177

Nearest MRT: Beauty World Station

The store’s opening hours are currently unclear. We’ll update the article when the information is available.

Drop by & take a walk down the memory lane

Whether you’d like to snack on nostalgic treats or simply support the auntie’s business, plan a visit to her store soon if you’re going to be in the area.

We’re sure the auntie will appreciate all the support she receives.

Here’s hoping her store will be able to stick around much longer so everyone can take a walk down memory lane.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @dailynugz on TikTok.