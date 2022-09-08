Auntie Smiles Widely & Waves At Driver While Crossing Clementi Carpark, Makes His Day

Auntie Smiles & Waves At Driver While Crossing Road To Thank Him For Giving Way

In fast-paced Singapore, people often come across drivers and pedestrians that could do with a little more patience and kindness.

So when one driver gave way to an elderly auntie and was rewarded with a huge smile and wave by her, he decided to share the heartwarming incident on TikTok.

Her small gesture reaction touched the driver, who said she had made his morning a little bit better.

Auntie smiles and waves while crossing road

In the video, the driver could be seen turning into an HDB carpark from the main road.

As he neared the sheltered crossing before the gantry, an auntie in a red T-shirt could be seen waiting by the road.

When the vehicle came to a stop, she raised her hand before starting to cross the road.

She appeared to have some difficulty walking and was limping as she made her way across the road.

As she crossed the road, the elderly woman let out a wide smile while gesturing in the driver’s direction.

The smile stayed as she crossed the road and waved to the driver as if to say thanks.

This incident appeared to have taken place at Block 345 Clementi Avenue 5 on Tuesday (6 Sep) morning.

Netizens say auntie’s smile is adorable

At the time of writing, the TikTok video has garnered over 62,000 views.

Many netizens took to the comments section to point out how adorable the auntie’s smile was.

Some even said it was the “cutest thing they’ve (I’ve) seen in a while”.

This netizen thought that the auntie probably knew that she would take a while to cross the road and initially wanted to give way to the driver.

Others also thanked the driver for being kind and patient toward the auntie, allowing her to cross the road at her own pace.

This adorable encounter certainly reminds us how a small gesture can go a long way in making someone’s day. We hope pedestrians and motorists alike will be inspired to be more considerate and understand toward one another.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.