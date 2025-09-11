S’pore luxury handbag brand Aupen caught in trademark battle with Target, lays off staff & ‘surrenders’

Target blocks Singapore-grown celebrity-loved handbag brand Aupen from registering US trademark

Singapore-born luxury handbag label Aupen has found itself in a trademark clash with the United States (US) retail giant Target, which claims the brand’s name is too similar to its own lingerie line, Auden.

The dispute has shaken the homegrown brand to its core, and Aupen has since laid off staff and removed all products from its website.

Target claims ‘confusion’ with its Auden brand

On 25 Aug, Aupen shared screenshots of a lawyer’s letter from Target Brands Inc on Instagram.

Target, which re-launched its Auden intimates and sleepwear line in July 2024, argued that “Aupen” and “Auden” have nearly identical phonetic and visual similarities.

The US retailer also claimed that apparel and accessories are “closely related in the minds of purchasers” and warned of possible confusion if Aupen trademarks its name internationally.

As such, Target requested Aupen to either abandon or amend its US trademark application, or explain why consumers would not be misled.

According to a letter dated 22 July, Target has until 24 Sept to formally oppose Aupen’s registration of its trademark in the US.

Aupen responds to Target’s pushback, lays off staff

Responding to the pressure, Aupen founder, former national swimmer Nicholas Tan, said on Instagram Stories on Monday (8 Sept) that he had to issue last-day notices to his team.

“A S$100 billion giant is crushing an independent brand,” he wrote.

“Because of this pressure, I’ve had to give my team their last-day notice. My duty now is to honour salaries and suppliers, even as our name is erased.”

In another Instagram story on the same day, Mr Tan posted a striking photo of himself with a red target drawn on his forehead, resembling the US retailer’s logo.

The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) confirmed to The Straits Times (ST) that Aupen’s existing Singapore trademark remains valid. However, it advised the brand to seek independent legal counsel on the matter.

On Tuesday (9 Sept), Aupen cleared its online store, replacing its homepage with a picture of a brown bag printed with words typically used in legal documents.

‘For now, I surrender’

Later that afternoon, Mr Tan took to his personal Instagram account to address the matter publicly.

Firstly, he pointed out that Target is unable to oppose Aupen in Singapore as Target does not operate locally.

In spite of this, the brand has successfully registered more than 100 trademarks in Singapore.

Postulating that Mr Tan is likely to lose the trademark battle in the US, he said IPOS had warned him about fighting back to avoid incurring huge losses.

Stating that Singapore’s current trademark laws do not protect domestic businesses, Mr Tan shared his desire for legal reform.

He ended his statement with:

For now, I surrender.

A-list celebrities express support for Aupen

Founded in 2022, Aupen is known for its asymmetrical, minimalist handbags that have become a hit in Hollywood.

Celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner, and Beyoncé have all been spotted with the brand.

Amid the trademark battle, Aupen continued to attract star support.

On 7 and 8 Sept, Emily Blunt and Jennifer Aniston were seen carrying its bags, while Madonna also flaunted one on 7 Sept.

According to ST, Aupen called these endorsements a “timely show of solidarity” in a press statement on Tuesday (9 Sept).

Also read: Haidilao Loses Trademark Lawsuit to Hedilao, Registers 177 Other ‘Names’ To Prevent Free-Riding

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Aupen on Instagram and Instagram.