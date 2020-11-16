Precious Azure Tit Bird Shines Bright Like Exquisite Glassware Under The Sun

If you’ve gone hiking in various nature trails in Singapore as well as overseas, you may have seen hundreds of bird species.

One exotic bird, however, may surprise you.

POPgirl – a HongKong lifestyle site – discovered an Azure Tit Bird that deceptively looks like a porcelain teacup.

This precious bird has a frost-white body and cerulean blue feathers just like fragile ceramic pots.

Here’s what we know about this beautiful creature that will take your breath away.

They shine under the sun

Azure tit birds have a distinctive snow-coloured head, fluffy white chest, and greyish blue wings.

Under the rays of the sun, these small fluffy creatures shine bright like exquisite glassware.

Since they are only around 10cm to 12cm in length, they can comfortably fit within the palm of your hand.

We hope we can touch their valuable feathers at least once in our lifetime.

They have majestic greyish-blue wings

Once the azure bird prepares to take flight, don’t be saddened by their departure for long.

When they spread their wings to fly, you’ll notice their greyish-blue wings that resemble a scene from a beautiful painting.

They’re not easy to find

They usually live in the shrubs, dense forests, or orchards in Afghanistan, Mongolia, Russia, and China.

During the cool winter months in these countries, they may be easily missed because they’re perfectly camouflaged in the wintery landscape.

Since their survival rate is only at 15% to 20%, you also won’t be able to find a huge flock of these birds.

But if you’re lucky enough to spot one, come bask in their cuteness.

Birds that looks like porcelain

Some people are obsessed with glazed ceramic wares because of their smooth texture and gorgeous designs.

While these azure birds are not native to Singapore, you may be able to spot them if you go for a hike in their native countries.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, you’ll need to be patient to begin your next adventure.

In the future, we hope to see them perched on a porcelain teacup so we can spot the difference.

Featured image adapted from Instagram & Instagram.