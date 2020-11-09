Male Red-Cheeked Cordon Bleu Spotted At Punggol Park, Orange-Cheeked Waxbill Also Seen

It’s Monday, and the hustle and bustle of work and errands is back again.

If you live in the vicinity of Punggol Park, though, you might want to wake up early so you can pay a visit to this pretty bird in a striking shade of blue that may chase your Monday blues away.

Source

Bird identified as red-cheeked Cordon Bleu Finch

A netizen shared these photos on the Nature Society Singapore’s Facebook page on Saturday (7 Nov).

According to his location tag, they were taken at Punggol Park.

Source

He identified the beautiful creature as a male red-cheeked Cordon Bleu Finch.

Source

But be warned, you need to be eagle-eyed to spot the bird. Apparently, he managed to see it only after visiting the park a few times.

Source

It was worth it, though. Just gaze at the gorgeous shade of blue that contrasts with its crimson cheeks.

3 species of Cordon Bleu

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, there are 3 species of Cordon Bleu, of which the red-cheeked Cordon Bleu is widespread.

They’re native to Africa, though, so the bird must have flown a long way.

Source

The red cheeks belong to the male of the species only, hence it’s easy to identify the bird seen in Punggol Park as male.

Who says females are the fairer sex?

Source

Truly a sight to behold.

Orange-cheeked Waxbill also seen in Punggol Park

However, the red-cheeked Cordon Bleu isn’t the only bird seen in Punggol Park recently.

Another netizen posted last Wednesday (4 Nov) that she saw an orange-cheeked Waxbill in the same park.

Source

According to her post in the Bird Sightings Facebook group, she saw the feathered friend on 2 Nov.

Source

Birds of a feather stick together

The orange-cheeked Waxbill and red-cheeked Cordon Bleu are always seen together, the netizen said.

Apparently, they share the same food, she added.

Source

Looks like they’re truly birds of a feather that stick together.

Makes us want to explore Singapore’s nature spaces

These photos makes us want to go down to Punggol Park on our next free day to look for beautiful birds.

After all, since we can’t travel overseas much for the foreseeable future, we might as well explore Singapore’s nature spaces.

But do be careful when you’re gazing and taking photos of the birds — you don’t want to hurt them or scare them away forever.

In the meantime, check out this video of the red-cheeked Cordon Bleu in action:

Featured imags adapted from Facebook and Facebook.