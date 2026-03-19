One of 2 baby capybaras at River Wonders dies, other pup growing up healthy

One of two baby capybaras born in Mandai Wildlife Reserve dies, sibling and mother remain at River Wonders

One of the two baby capybaras born earlier this year at Mandai Wildlife Reserve has died, while the surviving pup continues to grow healthily alongside its mother.

In a statement on Thursday (19 March), Mandai shared that the pup did not survive its early weeks, a critical period for newborns.

“Neonatal care can be complex, and maternal behaviours can vary,” explained Rutra, a keeper from Mandai’s animal care team.

She added that although the team closely monitors the animals, such outcomes can be difficult to predict.

Losing an animal is never easy for us.

Two capybaras born in Mandai in January

The two pups were born on 4 Jan. As a precocial species, capybaras are born with full fur and are able to move independently shortly after birth.

Native to northern and central South America, capybaras typically live up to seven years in the wild and up to 10 years under human care.

Visitors can find them at River Wonders’ Amazonia Encounters, a free-roaming exhibit home to various rainforest animals.

Focus now on mother and surviving pup

Rutra shared that the team will now focus on supporting the remaining pup and his mother.

“Watching his growth each day has been incredibly encouraging,” she said.

At just over three months old, the pup weighs around 4.4kg, about four times his birth weight.

“He is also getting more confident and stronger every day,” she added.

The capybaras are housed in a mixed-species exhibit, where other animals, including primates, share the space.

“We’re truly grateful for the support from everyone. Thank you for being with us through both joyful and difficult moments of animal care.”

Also Read: Cutest baby animals born in Mandai Wildlife Group’s parks in 2025, from serval kittens to manatees

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Featured image adapted from Mandai Wildlife Reserve on Facebook and Facebook.