M’sian baby girl receiving leukaemia treatment in S’pore, father selling Rolex watch to fund bills

Father selling Rolex watch to raise funds for baby’s leukaemia treatment

A Malaysian father is looking to sell his Rolex watch to fund his baby daughter’s medical bills.

In a series of posts on X on Thursday (20 March), Mr Abu Ali said the girl was being treated for leukaemia at the National University Hospital in Singapore.

Baby referred to S’pore doctor as leukaemia treatment not available in M’sia

When he shared his heartbreaking situation with netizens, Mr Abu was asked why he did not send his daughter to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre instead.

He responded that a treatment called CAR-T cell therapy was recommended for his daughter’s condition, but the option was not available in Malaysia.

He also showed a screenshot of his interaction with a medical expert, who referred him to a physician in Singapore for CAR-T cell therapy.

As the baby now has 18% leukaemia in her bone marrow, undergoing a transplant could result in less than a 5% chance of survival, the expert noted.

But the therapy could help reduce the amount of leukaemia, making a transplant possible.

If her leukaemia can be reduced to less than 0.1%, the prospects for a cure will be significantly brighter.

Father selling Rolex for up to S$15K, will help cover leukaemia treatment of baby

Thus, Mr Abu shared a photo of his 2023 Rolex watch, saying he was selling the luxury timepiece.

The funds will help cover the financial needs of his wife and child in Singapore, he wrote.

He is asking for RM45,000-RM50,000 (S$13,600-S$15,100), he added, leaving his phone number for interested buyers.

Netizens share support for father

Several netizens have shown support for Mr Abu.

One suggested that there was no need for him to sell the watch as the public would be willing to donate money towards his daughter’s treatment.

Others recommended watch retailers, with one advising him to visit Amcorp Mall as there are many shops that buy and sell luxury watches there.

A commenter also suggested that Mr Abu pawn the watch if he couldn’t find a buyer and hoped things would get better for him.

Those who want to buy the watch or help out financially can message Mr Abu on X or call him at +60 0166000134.

