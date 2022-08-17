‘Badge Lady’ Allegedly Spotted At ION Orchard Without Mask, Signature Red Bag Is Unmistakable

Badge Lady Spotted Strolling In ION Orchard, Maskless As Usual

Over the course of the pandemic, Ms Phoon Chiu Yoke AKA the ‘Badge Lady’ has gained infamy for her petulant behaviour.

For those who forgot, we’re talking about the lady who was spotted without a mask at several places, even as the country was undergoing a strict mask mandate.

Although she was prosecuted for her offences, she was spotted walking in Orchard – maskless – as recent as March this year.

But just when we thought it was the last we saw of her, someone once again spotted her taking a stroll in ION Orchard, maskless as always.

Footage of ‘Badge Lady’ strolling at ION Orchard shared on 16 Aug

On Tuesday (16 Aug), TikTok user @alexzellsim uploaded a video of the infamous Badge Lady strolling in ION Orchard.

In the 12-second video, the TikTok user captioned, “Look who I saw today at ION”, with a cheeky smile emoji.

Though her facial features were mostly blocked from the camera, her now-iconic red bag and signature gait made her instantly recognisable.

With one hand in her shorts pocket, she calmly continued her stroll, breathing much clearer than the other shoppers.

Hope badge lady masks up indoors at least

Covid-19 regulations might have undergone numerous changes throughout the pandemic, but it seems Phoon’s attitude towards mask-wearing has seemingly not changed.

Even though the Covid-19 situation in Singapore is a lot better now, we hope she’d at least follow the relaxed regulations and mask up at least when she’s indoors.

Featured image adapted from @alexzellsim on TikTok.