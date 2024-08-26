Man gets stuck on balcony after cat locks him out, saved by building manager

Man stuck on balcony after his cat locked sliding door from the inside

Those who have had cats before are well aware that cats can be quite the troublemaker.

On Saturday (24 Aug), a man posted a video on Reddit with a description of his plight: He was left stranded on a balcony of his room after his cat locked the sliding glass door from the inside.

In his post in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit thread, he explained that he lived on the upper floor of the building and usually let his cat, Maxine, out on the balcony with him.

However, on the morning of that day, he had put the cat back in the room and closed the sliding glass door.

The cat, which had seen him use the door’s handle before, jumped onto the trash can next to the door and reached out to use the handle.

This however led to it accidentally tripping the locking mechanism attached to the handle, effectively locking the cat owner out on the balcony.

Man calls building manager to save him

As shown in the 35-second video, the man repeatedly tried to signal the cat to lift the latch and unlock the door; however, his attempts were to no avail.

Fortunately, he had his phone with him, so he called the building manager for help.

After being locked out for about 30 minutes, the man was finally let back inside when the manager entered the front door of his unit and unlocked the sliding door.

One Reddit user commented that the cat was having the time of its life.

Another netizen believed his call to the manager for help had to be rather amusing. He then made up his own funny conversation.

Someone else jokingly commented that the cat was trying to evict him.

Another, who said he worked as an “apartment maintenance guy”, commented that people would be surprised to find out “how many times I’ve had to save people from this exact scenario”.

He added: “My conclusion is that pets enjoy making their humans suffer.”

Featured image adapted from r/mildlyinfuriating on Reddit.