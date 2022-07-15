Bangkok Cabbie Threatens S’pore Passengers With Knife After Refusing Fare Change, Taken To Police Station

Bangkok Taxi Driver Threatens Singapore Passengers With Knife Over Fare Dispute

Thailand is a popular travel spot for Singaporeans for a myriad of awesome reasons.

The food, the activities, and especially the people are what make the ‘Land of Smiles’ unlike anywhere else on earth.

However, there may be an outlier or two that will shatter that reality for some, just as it did for one Singaporean woman on holiday in Bangkok.

Knowing that they were rushing for their flight at Suvarnabhumi Airport, a taxi driver used this opportunity to try to scam the woman and her husband out of their fare change.

When the pair confronted him, the driver pulled out a knife from the taxi’s side compartment, as if to threaten them.

The couple later reported the taxi driver to airport security.

Shortchanged couple after arriving at destination

On Tuesday (12 Jul), TikTok user @ntannyy, aka Naomi Tan, uploaded a series of videos of her encounter with the Bangkok taxi driver.

In one of the videos, which has since been deleted, she and her husband confronted the taxi driver after he only gave them S$2.90 (75 baht) in change. They were supposed to receive S$23 (600 baht).

Although the taxi driver insisted that it was because he had to drive on the “highway”, the couple wasn’t having any of it as they had agreed on a S$15.30 (400 baht) fee beforehand.

The cabbie then went to the driver’s seat and pulled out a sheathed knife from the front door compartment to try and intimidate the couple. He quickly stashed it away after a few seconds.

With the camera pointed straight at him and with the woman calling for the police, the taxi driver then agreed to speak to the authorities.

Bangkok taxi driver finally returns full change after police intervention

In another video, the couple and the taxi driver approached an airport security guard to hash things out.

After a minute or two of intense discussions, the taxi driver reluctantly handed over the rest of the change. They then went their separate ways.

Speaking to MS News, Ms Tan clarified that they had sought the help of their hotel concierge to get a taxi for them.

In typical Bangkok fashion, this would mean having a hotel staff flag a taxi from the road nearby.

They then agreed to a fixed fare of S$15.30 (400 baht) after the driver refused to use the taximeter.

Despite his attempt to threaten the couple, Ms Tan told us that the driver was actually “quite meek” when he pulled out the knife and while speaking to security.

Thankfully for them, he also didn’t put up much of a fight.

Authorities take taxi driver to task

Ms Tan later shared a series of updates regarding the incident.

As they still had time before boarding their flight back home, the couple filed a police report with the authorities at the airport.

Days later, she received an email update on her case from the Suvarnabhumi Airport Tourist Police.

In their email, the tourist police stated that they have interrogated the taxi driver in question.

He was then taken to the local police station to be penalised for unlawful possession of a weapon. The police also informed Thailand’s Department of Land Transport, which has the power to prosecute those who violate road-related laws.

Ms Tan assumes that authorities slapped the driver with a fine, confiscated his weapon, and reported the incident to his employers.

Thankfully matters didn’t escalate

What was meant to be a smooth ride to the airport took a rather sinister turn for the couple.

Thankfully, the situation did not escalate and authorities were able to resolve the matter quickly and effectively.

May this be a reminder for everyone to always be careful when travelling overseas. As Ms Tan noted, danger may be lurking around every corner, especially when you least expect it.

Featured image adapted from @ntannyy on TikTok.