2 Bangladeshi nationals charged for spending fake S$50 notes in Geylang, face up to 20 years’ jail

Fake S$50 notes used to purchase food and services in Geylang by two Bangladeshi nationals

Two Bangladeshi nationals will be charged today (30 Sept) after allegedly using fake S$50 notes to pay for food and other services in Geylang.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the men, aged 33 and 35, were arrested following several reports of fake notes being circulated between 22 and 25 Sept.

Men allegedly used fake S$50 notes in Geylang

According to a new release by the SPF, the 35-year-old suspect first used a counterfeit S$50 note to buy food at a restaurant along Lorong 22 Geylang.

In another incident, both men allegedly used two fake S$50 notes to pay “for services” along Lorong 16 Geylang.

With the help of CCTV footage and ground enquiries, police identified and arrested the 35-year-old on 28 Sept.

Subsequent investigations linked the 33-year-old to the second case, leading to his arrest.

When officers searched the 33-year-old, they reportedly found 12 more counterfeit S$50 notes in his possession, which were seized as evidence.

Offenders face up to 20 years’ jail

Both men will be charged in court with possessing and using counterfeit banknotes.

SPF reminded the public that:

Forging counterfeit currency carries up to 20 years’ jail and a fine.

Using counterfeit currency similarly carries up to 20 years’ jail and a fine.

Possessing counterfeit currency can result in up to 15 years’ jail and a fine.

“The Police take a serious view of currency counterfeiting offences,” SPF stated.

They urged everyone to remain cautious when handling cash and reminded the public that genuine Singapore notes contain distinctive security features such as watermarks, security threads, and a unique paper texture.

Featured image adapted from the SPF and Google Maps.