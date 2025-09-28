Indonesian woman enters S’pore with 45 undeclared S$10K notes, bills found to be counterfeit

Indonesian woman fined S$16,000 after being caught with 45 undeclared counterfeit S$10,000 notes

An Indonesian woman who attempted to smuggle 45 undeclared S$10,000 notes into Singapore in an effort to cash them out has been fined S$16,000.

She thought the massive stash of cash would net her a tidy profit of S$45,000. Instead, her scheme unravelled when banks flagged the notes as counterfeit.

Indonesian woman tried to exchange counterfeit notes in Singapore

According to Shin Min Daily News, 33-year-old Col Vinna pleaded guilty on 26 Sept to one charge under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act (CDSA).

Investigations revealed that on 2 Jan, she was roped in by Sufiyah (name transliterated), 51, to help exchange several S$10,000 notes for Indonesian rupiah.

Sufiyah told Vinna she’d keep 100 million rupiah, with any excess serving as the Vinna’s commission.

Vinna then consulted a money changer friend, who said that such high-value notes could not be exchanged easily.

Despite warnings, Vinna pushed ahead, hoping to earn S$1,000 per note — a total of S$45,000 if successful.

She asked friends in Singapore whether any local money changers would exchange the notes.

Smuggled cash into Singapore without declaration

Vinna then suggested that Sufiyah try coming to Singapore. That same evening, the two met at Jakarta airport and flew to Singapore the next day.

Sufiyah covered the flight and accommodation costs for herself, Vinna, and two other friends travelling with them.

Despite the immigration regulations stating that anyone carrying more than S$20,000 in cash must declare it to the authorities, the two agreed not to do so.

Vinna was tasked with carrying all 45 notes into Singapore.

Banks discovered truth after attempted deposit

Once here, she began approaching banks near Changi Airport to exchange the notes. Following a friend’s advice, she consulted with UOB and OCBC in Tampines.

Bank staff explained that the notes would need to be sent to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for verification and could only be processed with a bank account.

To push the plan forward, Vinna lied to the bank staff, claiming the notes were from her father.

She quickly sought a friend’s help, and the two went to another bank to open an account, where Vinna handed three S$10,000 notes to her friend.

Since staff at the previous bank had said money could not be deposited on someone else’s behalf, the accused had her friend deceive the bank staff, claiming the money was given to her by her grandmother.

The ruse fell apart when bank officers identified the notes as counterfeit while they were attempting to deposit them. Both Vinna and Sufiyah were swiftly investigated.

Pleaded for leniency, said she hasn’t seen family for nine months

In court, Vinna expressed regret, saying she hadn’t seen her family for nine months since the case began.

Her defence lawyer argued she was now mentally exhausted, financially affected, and promised she would not reoffend.

However, prosecutors stressed that she had smuggled in 45 undeclared S$10,000 notes, lied repeatedly, and even got a friend to mislead bank staff.

They recommended a fine between S$15,000 and S$20,000.

The judge eventually fined her S$16,000.

As for Sufiyah, she was earlier sentenced to two months’ jail for failing to disclose the source of the counterfeit notes and involving Vinna in the plot.

Also read: Man tries depositing counterfeit S$10K note at bank outlet in Clementi, gets arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News & SPF.