Barbie Hsu honoured with statue designed by husband on anniversary of her death, family weeps at unveiling

Barbie Hsu statue unveiled on anniversary of her death, mother tearfully embraces it

A memorial statue honouring Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu was unveiled on Monday (2 Feb), marking the first anniversary of her death, in an emotional ceremony attended by her family and close friends.

Held at her resting place in New Taipei City, the unveiling saw loved ones break down in tears, with her mother embracing the statue as rain poured throughout the ceremony.

Loved ones gather in the rain for unveiling ceremony

Hsu Hsi-yuan, also known as Barbie Hsu or “Big S”, died on 2 Feb 2025 at the age of 48 from influenza-related pneumonia.

Her ashes were laid to rest on 15 March 2025 at a private cemetery, with her husband, South Korean musician and DJ Koo Jun-yup, better known as DJ Koo, leading the burial rites.

To commemorate the anniversary of her passing, DJ Koo designed a memorial sculpture dedicated to his late wife, working with a creative team led by Taiwanese artist Chen-Dao Lee.

On Monday, family members and friends gathered in the rain as the statue was unveiled.

Applause broke out as a cloth was removed to reveal a white sculpture of Barbie Hsu, standing approximately 3.3 metres tall with her hands clasped over her chest.

The statue stands at the centre of a circular “orbit”, surrounded by nine cubes. Three are positioned on the ring itself, while six are placed nearby, with one serving as a pedestal.

Family moved to tears at memorial

Barbie Hsu’s younger sister, television host Dee Hsu, was seen gently stroking the statue with tears in her eyes.

“I really miss you,” she said.

Their mother, Madam Huang Chun-mei, wept as she embraced the statue, bowing deeply before it.

“I love you. I’ll always be behind you, supporting you, and you’re supporting me, too,” she said.

DJ Koo was also visibly emotional, choking back tears as he addressed his late wife during the ceremony.

In an Instagram post later that day, Dee Hsu expressed her gratitude to DJ Koo for designing the memorial, as well as to the friends and family who attended despite the rain to offer flowers.

“I hope that everyone who loves Big S can come visit her when they miss her, and talk to her,” she wrote.

Husband envisioned a ‘galaxy’ for Barbie Hsu

The creative concept behind the sculpture, titled “Eternal Orbit of Hsi-Yuan”, was also shared by Mr Lee.

According to the artist, DJ Koo said that Barbie Hsu often joked she was an alien from outer space, which inspired him to create a “galaxy” that exists solely for her.

The nine cubes orbiting the statue resemble planets, reinforcing the cosmic theme.

Beyond their visual symbolism, the number nine holds deep personal meaning for the couple: in Korean, “nine” is a homophone of “Koo”, making it Barbie Hsu’s favourite number and a private symbol shared between them.

Facing 208 degrees south, the statue is oriented toward Taipei, where her family and loved ones reside.

This direction also marks 8 Feb, the couple’s wedding anniversary, described as “a day when love was fulfilled and extended into eternity”.

