S’pore placed last on list of Asia’s most beautiful school uniforms, netizens say photo is of M’sian uniform

M’sia place 7th on list of Asia’s most beautiful school uniforms but netizens say skirt is too short

A list of Asia’s 10 most beautiful school uniforms has placed Singapore as dead last, though netizens have taken issue with the accuracy of the photos used.

The post on social media platform XiaoHongShu, which has gathered more than 2,000 likes and 861 comments, apparently covers only girls’ uniforms.

It ranked Singapore as No. 10 with a photo of a girl in a modest blue pinafore.

Malaysia is 7th on list of beautiful school uniforms, Japan is top

Our neighbour across the Causeway fared better in seventh place, with a girl in a black flared skirt.

Unsurprisingly, Japan, land of kawaii, took top spot with a girl in a cute checkered skirt, grey vest and neck bow.

The full list is as follows:

Japan China South Korea Vietnam Philippines Thailand Malaysia Indonesia India Singapore

Netizens say photos of beautiful school uniforms aren’t accurate

However, many netizens — most of whom were from Malaysia — pointed out confidently that the photo used to depict Singapore’s school uniform was actually a uniform from Malaysia.

One said: “No. 10 is Malaysia’s, since when is it Singapore’s?”, with a netizen from Singapore adding: “No wonder I’ve never seen this uniform in Singapore.”

Another detractor said the OP’s geography “cannot make it” and stated that Singapore and Malaysia are two different countries.

Netizens also had issues with the school uniform labelled as Malaysia’s, with one asserting that skirts in the country could never be that short.

As Malaysia is a Muslim country, she said, school uniform skirts must be below the knee — similar to the uniform denoted as Singapore’s.

A commenter shared the supposed source of the photo with a caption indicating that it was a uniform from Taiwan, with others agreeing that it did indeed look like a Taiwanese school uniform.

Even netizens from China, India and Thailand doubted that their respective photos were accurate, with a Chinese netizen saying such a uniform was only worn in private schools.

Several comments also slammed the OP for posting nonsense, advising people against believing what it depicted.

