Beauty In The Pot At Centrepoint Among 5 Eateries Fined For Breaching Safe Distancing Measures

For many businesses, Phase 2 of reopening marked a chance to revive their livelihoods.

Perhaps desperate to regain their footing, some sadly failed to comply with safety measures, including popular restaurant Beauty in The Pot at The Centrepoint.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that 4 other eateries also did the same, and face unfortunate consequences.

Beauty in The Pot allowed booking of more than 5 pax

According to CNA, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) made several startling discoveries on a recent round of checks.

One of them, that restaurant Beauty in The Pot had accepted a reservation for more than 5 people, despite explicit rules against that.

STB found this at their Centrepoint outlet, where a group of 6 were seated at 1 table.

For breaching that rule, STB fined the restaurant $1,000.

4 other restaurants failed to maintain safe distance

4 other restaurants also faced $1,000 fines, for failing to maintain a safe distance between diners at different tables.

The establishments include:

Bagus Sio Good at Far East Plaza

Komala’s Restaurant at Serangoon Road

Chuan Yang Ji Mutton Soup Steamboat

The Hot Gathering at Upper Cross Street

16 people who didn’t wear masks likewise faced fines ranging from $300 to $1,000.

The public is reminded to keep their masks on at all times, except when they’re consuming food, and strictly only then.

Bars under investigation for illegal operations

Meanwhile, 2 bars – 72 Mad Monks and Kris Bollywood – at Concorde Shopping Centre and Concorde Hotel respectively, are under investigation for illegal operations.

The former allegedly provided games without an amusement centre license, while the latter provided alcohol without a valid food shop license.

If found guilty, they risk facing fines of up to $10,000.

Customers & operators should abide by rules

Since rules are in place to protect everyone, we all have our parts to play to ensure that they’re practiced accordingly.

Otherwise, punishments await both parties if they breach any rule, so it’ll be a negative outcome for everyone.

We’ve done well in combatting Covid-19 infections so far, so let’s keep it going.

