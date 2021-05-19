Bedok Store Has Clearance Sale On Hari Raya Cookies & Snacks

With WFH a default now that Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures are in place, many of us will definitely be reaching for snacks to munch on while working at home.

Although Hari Raya Puasa is effectively on hold, there’s no hard and fast rule in dictating whether we can or cannot enjoy the festive cookies.

According to a Facebook post by Mr Shanks in ‘Halal Cafe & Restaurants in Singapore‘ on Monday (18 May), a Bedok store is looking to clear their Hari Raya cookies and snacks for cheap.

According to the post, everything is priced at only $5.

Wide variety of Hari Raya cookies available

With lots of options to choose from, one might be enticed to fill their cart up with these delicious-looking snacks.

Not only will you be able to score a huge container of everyone’s favorite love letters for just $5, but there are also these adorable, aesthetically pleasing umbrella cookies.

If you’re in the mood for something more savoury, the store also offers a selection of crackers like muruku and even sambal-flavoured snacks.

However, if you’ve got a sweet tooth, the store has a variety of sweet goodies like pineapple tarts and fluffy bahulu.

With a bit of everything to please everyone’s palettes, you’ll have endless options when trying to stock up your snack pantry at home.

If you’re interested in stocking up your WFH snack pantry on a budget, here are the directions to the store:



Address: #01-1733, 150 Bedok Reservoir Rd, Singapore 470150

Opening Hours: 9am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT: Kaki Bukit Station

Support your local neighbourhood shop

We recommend that you head down as soon as possible before everyone else snags the deal.

But remember to observe safe distancing rules in the shop, and keep your masks on.

Once you’ve gotten your hands on the goodies, get ready for endless days of snacking while working from home.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.