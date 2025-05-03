Electric atmosphere at Bedok Stadium as PAP supporters celebrate key battleground wins in GE2025

PAP supporters fill up Bedok Stadium on Polling Day, cheer on victorious candidates

The atmosphere in Bedok Stadium on Polling Day (3 May) could only be described as electric as People’s Action Party (PAP) supporters cheered on their candidates.

Looking like a sea of white, the men and women of all ages chatted and discussed both excitedly and anxiously as they awaited the vote count.

Most awaited to see if the incumbent PAP candidates would remain in charge of their constituencies, as blaring horns filled the air.

The PAP contested every single electoral division in GE2025, including the five-candidate Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, which ended up as a walkover.

It emerged victorious with a landslide 65.57% of overall votes, winning hotly contested battlegrounds like West Coast-Jurong West GRC, Bukit Panjang SMC, Tampines GRC, and Punggol GRC, among others.

PAP supporters young and old showed up at Bedok Stadium

Bedok Stadium was one of three locations where PAP supporters gathered, the other two being Bukit Gombak Stadium and Yio Chu Kang Stadium.

One of the most enthusiastic PAP supporters turned out to be 15-year-old Aaron Tay, who waved a large PAP flag on the stadium’s track and urged the crowd into chants.

Aaron told MS News that he lived in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC but supported the East Coast GRC PAP team because his school was in that constituency.

As such, he showed up at Bedok Stadium by himself on the night of Polling Day.

I have been supporting PAP for 10 years.

“PAP has been working together with us and helping us for many years,” Aaron said.

“They do things the right way, and they always help us whenever the residents or the community [are] in need.”

PAP supporters cheer favourable election results

The crowd at Bedok stadium particularly waited with bated breath as the Returning Officer read out the votes for the highly competitive Jalan Kayu SMC.

They then collectively exploded into deafening cheers when Ng Chee Meng emerged victorious with a close 51.47% of the vote share.

Mr Edwin Tong’s win in East Coast GRC also received an especially jubilant reaction.

66-year-old Abdullah from that constituency said the PAP “deserved to win” the contest.

“They have integrity, they have the courage, and they are honest. People look at these qualities [in] their leaders,” he said of the winning candidates.

PAP gains improvement in popular vote compared to GE2020

Of the 97 seats up for grabs, the PAP ultimately won 87 for Lawrence Wong’s first election as Prime Minister (PM). The party also received 65.57% of the popular vote.

In comparison, it secured 83 seats out of 93 seats and 61.23% of the popular vote in GE2020.

“Whatever the PAP government is currently doing, we’re trying our best to earn the trust of the citizens, and that has gone rather well,” Thaddeus, a party volunteer, said of the results.

However, when asked about citizens who chose to vote for the opposition, he added that “there are definitely improvements which the PAP government can continue to work on”.

The supporters stayed in the stadium till 2am to await the results, applauding the candidates as they thanked their voters.

“We are very grateful that they have chosen to place their trust in us,” triumphant Jalan Besar candidate Josephine Teo said on stage.

Deputy PM (DPM) Gan Kim Yong and Minister Edwin Tong received particularly loud reactions from the crowd, with the former even receiving chants of “Task Force Man”.

