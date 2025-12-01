Beer bottle thrown from high floor near childcare centre in MacPherson, police investigating

Pieces of beer bottle ‘shattered everywhere’ after being thrown from high floor in MacPherson

A beer bottle was thrown from a high floor near a childcare centre in MacPherson, renewing concern over high-rise littering in the estate.

Ms Tin Pei Ling, MP for the MacPherson division of Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, expressed her frustration with the “killer litter” in a Facebook post on Sunday (30 Nov).

Beer bottle shattered near childcare centre in MacPherson

Ms Tin, who did not specify the time and exact location of the incident, said glass pieces from the beer bottle “shattered everywhere”.

“This is dangerous and could cause very serious injuries,” she noted, adding:

Such callous and antisocial behaviour is abhorrent and unacceptable!

She pointed out that there is a childcare centre nearby, and shared a photo of herself in front of a My First Skool outlet.

Police & other relevant agencies alerted

The MP also detailed the actions taken since the incident.

The relevant agencies had been alerted, including the police, with investigations underway, she said.

At the same time, she and her grassroots leaders visited the block where the beer bottle was thrown.

She expressed “deep concern” to the residents she met and reminded them to observe “safety first”.

High-rise littering a ‘longstanding challenge’

While the problem of high-rise littering is not unique to MacPherson, it has been a “longstanding challenge” for the housing estate, Ms Tin revealed.

Describing the issue as “very frustrating”, she said various education and enforcement efforts had been made across the years.

However, it has been “not easy”, with results not always immediately seen.

She pledged to continue our ground engagement efforts, but also seek “stronger enforcement” from agencies.

Another high-rise littering incident in Keat Hong

Days before Ms Tin’s post, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said glass and ceramic items had been thrown from a block in Keat Hong Close.

Mr Siow, who is also an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC, added that this was not the first such incident of high-rise littering in the area.

The police and other agencies have taken immediate action, with the National Environment Agency (NEA) deploying surveillance cameras to identify the perpetrator.

