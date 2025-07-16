Bees build nest on parked motorcycle in Thailand while owner is having meal, swarm entire mirror

Resident in Thailand finds bees building nest on motorcycle after parking it to have meal

A resident in Thailand had quite the surprise when he returned from a quick meal, only to find that a swarm of bees had built a nest on his motorcycle’s rear-view mirror.

A short TikTok clip uploaded last week captured the bizarre scene — dozens of bees clustered tightly around the right-side mirror of a parked red motorbike, showing no signs of leaving.

In the video, a man dressed in black and wearing a cap can be seen trying to chase the bees away using burning incense. It’s unclear if he’s the owner of the bike or simply lending a hand.

Owner stepped away to eat, came back to bees

In the video, the motorcycle could be seen parked by the roadside where food stalls had been set up. Notably, there’s a packet of what seems to be food hanging on the left handlebar of the motorcycle.

According to the Original Poster (OP), the owner had parked the motorcycle nearby to eat noodles.

But by the time he returned, the bees had already swarmed the mirror and started building what appeared to be a nest. Talk about fast workers.

Thai netizens bet on licence plate number

The video has since gone viral, with over 1.9 million views.

While most would be alarmed by the situation, Thai netizens were more interested in the bike’s licence plate number, hoping it might bring them luck in the lottery.

One user commented that the number matched her house address, saying she’d been betting on it for seven years but had never won a prize.

Another person noted that he would share the video if he won the lottery using the licence plate number.

Featured image adapted from @pimpitchayasornk on TikTok.