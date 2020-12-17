Man Hangs Bicycle On Handle Of MRT After Boarding At Woodlands Station

Seeing people bringing foldable bicycles and personal mobility devices (PMD) into MRT trains can be pretty common. These ‘vehicles’, for obvious reasons, have to fall within the size limit set out by the operators.

Source

On Wednesday (16 Dec), however, a video was shared on TikTok showing a large bicycle being hung on the handles inside an MRT cabin.

Source

A man – presumably the bicycle’s owner – was also seen berating other commuters in the cabin.

Source

Non-foldable bicycle hangs on MRT handle in viral clip

In the 30-second video, a non-foldable bike was seen hanging on the poles that passengers would typically hold on during their commutes.

Source

According to SMRT guidelines, non-foldable bicycles are not allowed on their trains. Foldable bicycles and PMD, are allowed, if they fit within the stipulated size limit of 120cm by 70cm by 40cm when folded.

Source

A man wearing baggy clothes and a purple bandana was seen standing nearby, with his arm resting on another grab pole.

For some reason, the man appeared pretty agitated and could be heard making angry comments at another commuter.

Source

A message shown on the electronic signboard suggests that the incident occurred on a train bound for Jurong East station.

Source

SMRT identifies passenger & lodges police report

On Wednesday (17 Dec) evening, SMRT issued a statement about the incident on Facebook.

Source

According to the transport operator, a male commuter ignored the advice of SMRT staff stationed at Woodlands MRT and “forced his way” on a train with his non-foldable bicycle.

This reportedly happened at around 7.10pm on Tuesday (15 Dec).

He later transferred to another train at Jurong East station and eventually alighted at Pioneer station some 40 minutes later.

SMRT has since identified the commuter and lodged a police report.

They also took the chance to remind commuters to adhere to existing train regulations on foldable bicycles and PMDs.

Hope the police takes a serious view of this incident

Though it remains unclear why the male commuter appeared triggered in the video, bringing a full-sized bicycle onto the train is clearly a violation of SMRT’s rules.

Hanging it on the grab poles can also be dangerous for passengers sitting near it.

We hope the police would take a serious view of this infringement to serve as a deterrence for other commuters.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.