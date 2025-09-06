Bird flies in perfect sync with motorcyclist for over 20 seconds on PIE, amuses netizens

Bird flies steadily alongside motorcyclist on PIE

Forget a sidecar — a motorcyclist in Singapore found an unexpected co-pilot in a bird.

Flying in perfect sync with the motorcycle, the bird’s unique behaviour has sparked discussions among amused netizens.

36-year-old Sajid, who posted a video of the encounter on TikTok, told MS News that it occurred on Tuesday (2 Sept) at around 11am.

In the clip, a white bird — believed to be a pigeon — flies steadily beside a motorcyclist on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi.

The motorcyclist repeatedly turns his head, seemingly checking on his feathered companion who remained on his left.

Throughout the 23-second clip, the bird kept pace with the rider on the PIE, even during a turn.

In the caption, Sajid expressed his awe at the “extraordinary scene”, admitting that he could not resist capturing the moment.

The driver said that the bird was still accompanying the motorcyclist when Sajid drove another way.

Netizens joke about the unlikely scene

The unique encounter amused netizens, inspiring many to make humorous comments and theories.

One commenter called out the bird for not wearing a helmet, joking that it was lucky Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers was not around to catch its misconduct.

Another user joked that the bird was a government drone sent to ensure the motorcyclist paid his ERP charges.

Noting how the avian commuter consistently kept to the left, a netizen quipped that it had “better lane discipline” than some drivers.

While some commentors guessed that the bird might have simply been attracted to the rider’s helmet, others provided more superstitious beliefs, suggesting that the bird was a guardian “protecting” the motorcyclist on the road.

Meanwhile, others felt certain that the bird belonged to the rider.

A user shared that it was common for birds to fly alongside their owners on a motorcycle in other countries, although this is a rare sight in Singapore.

