‘Confused’ bird rides MRT, netizens joke that it got ‘tired of flying’

Bird seen in MRT train, rides from Hougang to Serangoon

While strange sights on the MRT have been aplenty over the years — from commuters bickering over seats to groceries spilling across the cabin — a bird casually taking public transport is still a rare sight.

A TikTok user recently captured a “confused” looking bird hitching a ride on the North-East Line, leaving netizens both amused and intrigued.

Bird seen standing in MRT cabin next to other commuters

In the six-second TikTok clip uploaded by user @rongsters, the small bird — believed to be a Javan Myna — was seen standing next to other MRT commuters.

It looked like it did this every day, though it seemed a little unsure of how it got there.

It glanced around the cabin, almost like it was deciding which station to get off.

Bird looked dishevelled & confused, says OP

Speaking to MS News, the user who posted the clip, 18-year-old Yurong, said he encountered the bird while taking the train with his father at about 2pm on Tuesday (1 July).

He alerted his father before whipping out his phone to film the unexpected commuter.

Yurong recalled feeling amused as the bird looked dishevelled and confused.

“I proceeded to stare at it for a while as I thought it was quite cute and amusing since you don’t really meet a bird in the MRT often,” he said.

Bird was on MRT for at least 3 stops

Though Yurong was not sure which station the bird had hopped on, it travelled with him from Hougang to Serangoon.

It was still on board after he alighted, he said.

Since the NEL is fully underground, he speculated that the bird may have descended to the platform via the escalators or stairs before boarding the train.

Asked about other commuters’ reactions, he replied that most of them dodged the bird but many stared at it, entertained and amused.

Netizens joke that it was ‘tired of flying’

After the video was posted, TikTokers did not hold back on the jokes.

“Bro is tired of flying,” one user quipped.

Another jested that the bird had evaded its fare, while a netizen playfully defended it, saying, “The bird tap his card let him be.”

