TikToker celebrates birthday on beach in S’pore, turns into wholesome card game session with foreign workers

Birthdays are a special day usually celebrated with friends or family. However, TikTok user @lovlyaphrodite took a different approach and celebrated her special day by having a picnic and playing Uno with foreign workers at the beach.

Documented on a TikTok video posted late at night on Sunday (2 Feb), the OP was first captured in a photo sitting on a picnic mat and holding a cake with the number “22” as its candles.

The in-video caption wrote: “When celebrating my birthday at the beach turned into playing Uno with the migrant workers.”

The video then showed the two men, seemingly foreign workers, sitting on the grass patch beside the picnic mat and playing Uno with the OP and her friend.

In the clips captured of their game of Uno, the two workers appeared very excited as they played and interacted with the OP and her friend.

In one clip, one of the foreign workers made an Uno move and the group erupted into laughter, seeming just like a group of friends sharing a wholesome moment.

In another clip, the OP could be heard seemingly teaching one of the workers which card to play.

The last clip of the 22-second-long video showed the group taking a photo together, seemingly after a full and long day of playing games together as the background showed that it was already nighttime.

The OP captioned the TikTok video with: “Treat the workers well they are the ones who built Singapore!”

Netizens touched by wholesome moment

The video garnered around 150 thousand views, with over 20 thousand likes, and hundreds of comments praising the OP for her actions.

Many users praised the OP for her empathy and kindness.

One user pointed out that they see the same foreign workers working on the construction of Jurong Region Line near their house, adding that many residents nearby would bring them things and chat with them.

Another user noticed that the workers were so polite that they did not even sit on the picnic mat but on the grass instead.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more comments.

