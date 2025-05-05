10,000 football fans expected as Bishan Stadium hosts historic ACL final between Lion City Sailors & Sharjah FC

Bishan stadium set to host 10,000 football fans for historic ACL final

With the AFC Champions League (ACL) Two final fast approaching, the Lion City Sailors (LCS) have confirmed that preparation works are in full swing at Bishan Stadium to accommodate up to 10,000 fans for the 18 May showdown against UAE’s Sharjah FC.

Bishan stadium confirmed as venue for historic ACL final

The confirmation came in a 5 May media release, after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) gave the green light last month to use the iconic Bishan Stadium as the official venue.

The Sailors made the headlines when they became the first Singapore club to reach a major Asian final, beating Sydney FC in April. The extensive venue preparations highlight the Sailors’ dedication to making this historic final accessible to as many fans as possible.

To match the magnitude of the occasion, the Sailors are planning for more than just 90 minutes of football. Fans can expect a vibrant carnival atmosphere, with food trucks, games, and photo booths adding to the pre-match festivities.

Sailors chairman Forrest Li said:

This final is not just a milestone for the Sailors — it’s a celebration of Singapore football. We can’t wait to see the stands packed and the nation rallying behind the team.

Lion City Sailors working with Sport Singapore & FAS

The club is teaming up with Sport Singapore, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), and key industry partners to get the stadium match-ready for a spectacle worthy of continental glory.

Tickets will go on sale at 12pm on 6 May (Tuesday) via SISTIC. Home fans can choose from four zones: West (Main), East, North, and South stands.

Official sailors’ members under “The Deck” will enjoy a 50% discount for up to six tickets.

With demand expected to be high for the historical match, fans are urged to secure their seats early. Kick-off will be at 8pm on 18 May (Sunday).

