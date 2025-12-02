The Kallang staff praised for ‘amazing’ crowd control after coinciding Blackpink & Jacky Cheung concerts

Fans enjoy seamless crowd control with Blackpink & Jacky Cheung tunes outside Stadium MRT

On the same day that two major concerts took place, the staff at Stadium MRT made the best of the crowded situation, playing a mix of both artists’ songs to keep fans entertained.

Their creative crowd control measures received widespread praise from concertgoers, who were guided smoothly across the three nights of simultaneous shows.

K-pop meets Canto-pop

From Friday (28 Nov) to Sunday (30 Nov), South Korean girl group Blackpink performed at the National Stadium, while Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung held a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

On the first night, a TikTok user attending the Blackpink concert posted a video of the crowd gathering at Stadium MRT after both shows.

Notably, one of Cheung’s songs was playing loudly over the speaker.

Despite the dense crowd, concertgoers remained calm and patient. Even Blackpink fans, dressed in themed outfits, could be seen singing along to Cheung’s tunes.

The original poster (OP) commented on the situation, praising the staff for their exceptional crowd management.

“Amazing crowd control at Stadium MRT,” he wrote, noting how staff prevented anyone from rushing into the station.

Then, on Saturday (29 Nov), another TikToker attending the Blackpink concert waved her lightstick while singing along to Cheung’s classic hit ‘Wen Bie’, joking: “Still in my Blackpink era but Jacky Cheung said not today.”

Another video captured concertgoers near the gantry on Friday, with Blackpink’s ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ playing in the background while staff in neon vests efficiently ushered the crowd.

Commendations for staff & concertgoers

Netizens were quick to applaud the seamless crowd management, noting how the situation shifted from potentially chaotic to unexpectedly enjoyable.

Thanks to the staff’s efforts, many said it felt like experiencing the best of both worlds, a rare blend of trendy K-pop and timeless Canto-pop energy in one night.

Praise also went to the professionalism of the on-ground team, with one commenter highlighting how concertgoers remained calm and cooperative despite the overwhelming crowd.

Others observed that those born in the ’90s might have enjoyed an especially nostalgic moment, being familiar with the hits of both Blackpink and Jacky Cheung.

Staff also used show lighting & bubble machines

In response to queries from MS News, a spokesperson from The Kallang Group shared that over the weekend, more than 180,000 fans attended the Blackpink and Jacky Cheung concerts across its venues.

Managing the high turnout required careful coordination, and on-ground staff held concertgoers in batches while regulating the flow into Stadium MRT to prevent overcrowding on the platforms.

Keeping the atmosphere upbeat was also a priority. Staff played popular tracks from both international acts, and for the first time, rolled out show lighting that shifted in colour and tone to the beat of the music, turning the area outside the station into a lively post-concert extension.

Bubble machines added another layer of fun, while dancers moved to Blackpink’s hits, making what would typically be a long wait an unexpectedly memorable part of the night.

“Our patrons are at the heart of everything we do, and their safety is our top priority,” the spokesperson said. “We remain committed to continually elevate our patrons’ experience at The Kallang, and to deliver against our ambition for The Kallang — to become the excitement epicentre of Singapore, a place where people come to feel alive.”

