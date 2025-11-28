S’pore Sports Hub is now The Kallang, with revamped mall & new sports facilities by 2028

Singapore Sports Hub renamed The Kallang

Singapore Sports Hub, home to landmark venues including the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium, will now be known as The Kallang.

The rebrand was unveiled on Friday (28 Nov) by The Kallang Group (formerly Kallang Alive Sport Management) Chairman Keith Magnus and Chief Executive Officer Quek Swee Kuan.

He did so at a launch event held at the Bank of Singapore Lounge, coinciding with the first night of Blackpink’s sold-out three-day ‘Deadline’ world tour concert.

The new identity signals the start of a broader transformation for the precinct, which will soon welcome refreshed infrastructure, an expanded slate of sporting and entertainment events, and more community-centred initiatives.

A giveaway for The Kallang Pass, granting one lucky winner access to multiple major events in 2026, was also introduced.

Reason behind the new name ‘The Kallang’

If you’ve ever been part of a packed crowd cheering on Team Singapore, you’ll know “Kallang” is more than just a neighbourhood.

It’s where the iconic Kallang Roar and Kallang Wave were born, where generations have celebrated big wins, and where many defining national moments unfolded.

That emotional connection is what the new name hopes to capture. According to The Kallang Group, the refreshed identity reflects the precinct’s growth while remaining anchored to its roots.

The aim is for The Kallang to be seen not just as a venue, but as a destination that blends sport, entertainment, lifestyle, and community experiences.

The precinct has also been on a strong upward trajectory since the government takeover in 2022, recording more than 4,000 event days and welcoming over nine million visitors in the past three years.

This year alone, it hosted global acts like Lady Gaga. The precinct also hosted major competitions, including the World Aquatics Championships and the World Para Swimming Championships. All of which reinforced its position as a lively hub for world-class events.

Infrastructure upgrades & refreshed spaces

Alongside the rebrand, The Kallang Group has unveiled a series of enhancements aimed at making the precinct more vibrant and inviting. Key upgrades include:

New alfresco dining concepts along the waterfront

A sheltered padel ecosystem with competition-ready courts

An expanded Splash-N-Surf playscape, featuring more interactive water and activity zones for children

Upgraded climbing and bouldering walls within the mall

A refreshed tenant mix to shape a community-activated plaza and social hub

Developers will begin revitalisation works in phases from the second quarter of 2026. They expect to complete the mall in 2028. The mall will remain operational throughout.

Programmes for community & visitors

The Kallang Group emphasised that community engagement will remain a core focus. The precinct will be hosting events ranging from the National School Games and GetActive! to festive year-end programmes.

This year’s Countdown 2026 at The Kallang will be the organisation’s first major event under the new name, featuring a concert headlined by legendary K-pop group Super Junior and a 35-minute fireworks display.

To thank supporters, the precinct is launching The Kallang Pass, giving one winner a pair of tickets to a curated selection of events at the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2026. Those attending the 31 Dec countdown event will be eligible to take part.

Beyond large-scale events, The Kallang Group reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity.

Since 2023, it has partnered with more than 100 charities. These partnerships have created opportunities for underserved communities to enjoy sports, recreation and live entertainment. This is a key direction it intends to strengthen in the years ahead.

Also read: Super Junior to headline Countdown 2026 at S’pore Sports Hub, with S$10 tickets & 35 minutes of fireworks

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of The Kallang and FARM Architects.