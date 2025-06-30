Lady Gaga concerts in Singapore reaped S$13M in revenue per night

The receipts are in — Lady Gaga’s four sold-out concerts in Singapore last month brought in a massive US$40.8 million (S$52 million) in revenue, or US$10.2 million (S$13 million) per night.

According to Billboard, a total of 193,000 tickets were sold to fans wanting to catch “Mother Monster” in the flesh.

Lady Gaga ranked No. 4 for May based on Singapore concert revenue

Billboard Boxscore, which compiles monthly lists of top-grossing concerts, put Lady Gaga at No. 4 in its rankings for May, out of 30 separate concert appearances.

This was based solely on her concerts at the National Stadium on 18, 19, 21 and 24 May.

That’s because the Singapore concerts were her only ticketed performances in May, considering her 3 May show at Brazil’s Copacabana Beach was free.

It’s worth noting that she was beaten only by Beyoncé, who took the top three spots with 12 shows in total across three locations in the United States (US).

Lady Gaga was also the only artist in the list who performed outside the US.

The four nights of concerts also propelled her “The Art of Personal Chaos” tour to No. 6 on Billboard’s list of Top Tours for May.

National Stadium ranked No. 4 on list of Top Stadiums

The concerts were also a boon for our National Stadium, which made it to No. 4 on Billboard’s list of 10 Top Stadiums in May.

It was the only non-US stadium on the list.

How much revenue did Lady Gaga bring in to Singapore?

While the S$52 million in gross revenue is indeed significant, it remains to be seen how much was injected into Singapore’s economy from the concerts.

A number of social media posts have claimed, without citing sources, that Lady Gaga now holds the record for the highest reported per-show gross revenue (S$13 million) for any artist in the Republic.

Inevitably, her concerts will draw comparisons with the six nights of sold-out concerts Taylor Swift held here in March 2024.

According to Forbes, Swift earned US$13.6 million (S$17.3 million) for each night of her Eras Tour.

While the Government has not revealed how much her six concerts brought in, Associate Professor Lau Kong Cheen of the Singapore University of Social Sciences’ School of Business estimated in an article for The Straits Times that Taylor Swift concertgoers brought in S$300 million in concert tickets, accommodation and shopping.

Prof Lau later told the Singapore Buiness Review that Lady Gaga’s shows should bring in S$200 million to S$250 million across several sectors, including entertainment and tourism.

However, while Taylor Swift’s concerts were supported by a Singapore Tourism Board grant, no such grants were given for Lady Gaga’s concerts.

