Man in S’pore brings toy hammer as Blackpink concert light stick, netizens joke it resembles Workers’ Party logo

Man brings toy hammer as ‘light stick’ to Blackpink concert, amuses netizens

A hilarious incident at Blackpink’s Singapore concert has gone viral after a concertgoer showed up with a toy hammer as his version of the iconic Blackpink light stick, sparking a wave of amusement from netizens.

On 1 Dec, the Original Poster (OP) shared a video on TikTok showing herself proudly holding up her Blackpink light stick in front of Kallang Wave Mall, where fans were gathering ahead of the concert.

Her light stick was the usual pink and black, with the hammerhead shaped into hearts and even a large pink ribbon attached for extra flair.

However, when the camera panned to another concertgoer, the audience was in for a surprise.

Instead of a traditional light stick, the man was holding a toy hammer with a bright red hammerhead and a yellow handle.

“‘We have Blackpink at home’ ahh light stick,” the OP wrote in her caption.

Netizens compare hammer to Workers’ Party logo

The video quickly attracted more than 16,000 likes, as netizens debated what the hammer resembled.

Many noticed the toy hammer’s striking resemblance to the Workers’ Party logo — a yellow hammer on a red backdrop.

One user jokingly suggested the hammer might be a good reusable prop for the next General Election.

Additionally, another netizen jokingly asked if the man was going to a McDonald’s concert, as the toy was in theme with the fast food chain’s brand colours.

Other users jumped into the fun by sharing their own inventive alternatives to the official Blackpink light stick.

One user proudly displayed their pink and yellow toy hammer.

Meanwhile, another netizen shared that they used a mini fan — which was in the shape of a hammer — as a light stick.

Light sticks are a sign of support for artistes

Blackpink’s official light stick — known as the Bl-ping-bong — features two pink silicon hearts at its sides, along with a black handle.

According to Blinks — Blackpink’s fan base — on Reddit, the group revealed that their light stick was inspired by an episode of the South Korean variety show ‘Weekly Idol’.

In the 2016 episode, members Jennie and Rosé were repeatedly hit with a toy hammer during a game segment.

Like other K-pop groups, Blinks bring the Bl-ping-bong in support of the girl group.

Additionally, the official light sticks are synchronised by a central control system during concerts, elevating the atmosphere of each show.

Featured image adapted from @halzxion on TikTok.